Depeche Mode keyboard participant Andy Fletcher dies at 60

Andy “Fletch” Fletcher, keyboardist for British pop giants Depeche Mode for greater than 40 years, has died on the age of 60.Depeche Mode introduced the dying of founding member Fletcher on its official social media pages.

An individual near the band stated Fletcher died on Thursday of pure causes at his residence within the UK. The particular person spoke on situation of anonymity as a result of they don’t seem to be licensed to talk publicly.

“We’re shocked and deeply indignant on the premature dying of our pricey pal, member of the family and bandmate Andy Fletcher,” the band’s publications stated. “Fletch had a real coronary heart of gold and was at all times there once you wanted assist, a energetic dialog, an excellent giggle, or a chilly pint.”

Fletcher fashioned Depeche Mode together with fellow synth gamers Vince Clarke and Martin Gore, and lead vocalist Dave Gahan, in Basildon, England in 1980.

A yr later, the band debuted with their debut album, “Communicate and Spell,” which opened with modest “New Life” and concluded with one of many band’s hit singles, “Simply Cannot Get Sufficient.”

Clarke will go away the group and get replaced by Alan Wilder after the album.

The group would obtain worldwide success with the 1984 movie “Some Nice Reward” and the music “Individuals are Folks”, and the band’s reputation solely grew throughout the Nineteen Eighties and early Nineties.

Fletcher would mortgage his keyboards to basic albums together with “Music for the Lots”, “Black Celebration” and “Violator”.

The primary led to a world tour that introduced on a reside album, documentary, and legendary live performance on the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, which marked the height of the band’s fame.

Fletcher assumed a low standing on the set, and his face was not as acquainted as that of his bandmates.

“Martin is the songwriter, the nice musician Alan, the singer Dave, and I am stumbling,” he stated within the documentary 101.

His dying leaves Gahan and Gore the one everlasting members of the group.

