Deposed Guinean chief Alpha Condé has been ordered to remain within the nation to face trial

By hanad

In Tonight’s Version: Deposed former Guinean president Alpha Condé is now not allowed to go away the nation after authorities moved to prosecute him for violence sparked by his bid for a 3rd time period. has opened. The village has not had a well being heart for almost 20 years. Movie lovers in Paris can benefit from the NolywoodWeek Movie Pageant, an eclectic assortment of Nigerian movies that problem the established order.

