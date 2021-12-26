Desmond Tutu’s truth commission opted for ‘restorative’ justice over retribution after apartheid

Two days after South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) began investigating the crimes of the apartheid era, Archbishop Desmond Tutu burst into tears.

Before him sat a former political prisoner who had been tortured for years by the notorious South African security police.

When Singqokwana Ernest Malgas described being suffocated with a mask, he wept and Tutu wept with him.

It would be the first and only time that Tutu would cry publicly during the heartbreaking work of the commission he presided over.

“It wasn’t fair,” he told a television interviewer years later.

“The media focused on me rather than the people who were the legitimate subjects. If I wanted to cry, I would cry at home.”

Between 1996 and 1998, some of the darkest days of the apartheid crackdown were relived in a kind of public theater in a series of hearings that Tutu held across the country.

South Africans gathered around their televisions and radios every Sunday night to hear weekly summaries of testimonies.

Many first learned of the brutality of his rigid, right-wing former government, through the words of torture victims or relatives of missing activists.

It was “a space within which victims could share the story of their trauma with the nation,” Tutu would later write in the commission’s seven-volume report.

Full disclosure

Unlike the Nuremberg trials, he and his 14 fellow commissioners came together “not to judge the morality of people’s actions, but to act as an incubation chamber for national healing, reconciliation and forgiveness.”

Perpetrators of gruesome violence, often infantrymen from the repressive regime, could appear before the commission and receive amnesty for their actions.

It was a difficult pill to swallow for many observers and victims, but only if one thought of justice “as retributive and punitive in nature,” Tutu wrote.

“There is another type of justice, a restorative justice that is concerned not so much with punishment as with correcting imbalances, restoring broken relationships, with healing, harmony and reconciliation.”

The amnesty was meant to be won at a cost: Tutu insisted that reconciliation and forgiveness can only come from full disclosure.

“As painful as the experience is, the wounds of the past must not be allowed to become infected,” he said. “They must be opened. They must be cleansed. And balm must be poured over them so that they can heal.”

And so husbands and fathers sat before the commission and detailed their worst crimes, often breaking families and friends as secrets and divided loyalties came to light.

“People were saying that amnesty was cheap,” former commissioner and human rights lawyer Dumisa Ntsebeza, a longtime friend of Tutu’s, told AFP in 2015.

“Cheap how? Just because people don’t go to jail?

“In fact, amnesty was an even more important type of justice than what we would have obtained through the criminal justice system.

“In an amnesty request, you would tell yourself what you did, in detail. It came out of your mouth, with your own lawyer sitting next to you. It’s a life sentence. You can’t take that away.”

Vision ‘unfulfilled’

But Tutu’s vision of a clean South Africa through the truth fell short.

After the 976-page report was published in 1998, the government led by the liberation giants of the African National Congress failed to comply with many of the TRC’s key recommendations.

None of the perpetrators of human rights violations who had been denied amnesty for not fully disclosing their actions, or for failing to demonstrate that they were politically motivated, were prosecuted.

Nor were any of the generals and commanders who avoided the hearings fully held accountable.

And the government also failed to implement the recommended one-time wealth tax to close the gap in deeply unequal South Africa.

No one was more eloquent in his criticism than Tutu himself.

“How we deal with the truth after it is spoken defines the success of the process,” he wrote 20 years after South Africans of all races participated in the country’s first democratic elections in 1994.

“And this is where we have fallen tragically short.

“By choosing not to follow the commission’s recommendations, the government not only compromised the commission’s contribution to the process, but the process itself.”

South Africa was a sick patient, he wrote, and in the midst of the healing process, the government had chosen not to continue treatment.

“Our soul remains deeply troubled,” he concluded.

After Tutu’s death, the TRC is perhaps more celebrated abroad than in South Africa, which still struggles with a huge racial wealth gap, limited black-white integration, and endemic violence.

“It has not been fulfilled,” Ntsebeza said of Tutu’s vision for the CVR.

“We emphasized reconciliation between perpetrators and victims, blood and guts. We never got into reconciliation between the haves and the have-nots, the rich and the poor.”

“The situation would have been very different than it is now if a significant number of our recommendations had been implemented.

“But I would ask the question, can we imagine a South Africa without him?”

(AFP)