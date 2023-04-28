Despite a truce between rival forces, fighting persists in Sudan.

Despite an extension to the truce, fighting continued in Sudan on Friday. The truce aimed to end nearly two weeks of warfare that has resulted in hundreds of deaths and widespread destruction.

In the western Darfur region, at least 74 people were killed in urban battles this week. Black clouds over Khartoum caused foreign nations to organise mass evacuations of their citizens.

Multiple truce efforts have failed since the violence between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces started on April 15.

The ceasefire was extended for three more days on Thursday, which the United States, Saudi Arabia, the African Union, the United Nations and others hoped would create a “more durable cessation of hostilities.”

Since the Burhan-Daglo power struggle erupted into violence, fighter jets have pounded RSF positions and gunmen have engaged in street by street battles.

Over 512 people have been killed and 4,193 injured, although the real death toll is likely much higher.

Fighting has also spread across other regions of Sudan, particularly troubled Darfur, where there are reports of intense conflict and looting.

Analysts have warned that conflict between the army and RSF could trigger multiple militias to exploit the chaos and settle old scores.

The UN has said it has reports of the “distribution of weapons among local communities” and the World Food Programme has said the violence could plunge millions more into hunger.

At least five aid workers have been killed and swathes of aid operations suspended, putting 50,000 acutely malnourished children “at risk” warned the UN.

Burhan and Daglo seized power in a 2021 coup that derailed Sudan’s transition to democracy but later fell out over the planned integration of the RSF into the regular army.