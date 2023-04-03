Despite China’s warnings, US House Speaker McCarthy plans to meet with Taiwan’s leader.

Republican US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced that he would be meeting Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in California on Wednesday, which China condemned as a provocation.

“On Wednesday, April 5, Speaker Kevin McCarthy will be hosting a bipartisan meeting with the President of Taiwan at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library,” stated his office.

China had warned the US against Tsai’s visit to the US, which was designated as a transit stopover en route to Latin America.

McCarthy’s statement revealed that Tsai would stop in California on her return and meet McCarthy, with around 20 US lawmakers accompanying the speaker, according to US media.

The Chinese military conducted significant exercises around Taiwan, claiming the self-governing democracy as part of its territory awaiting reunification.

McCarthy, the top Republican in Congress, had vowed to follow in Democrat Nancy Pelosi’s footsteps by traveling to Taiwan, where he was viewed as adopting middle ground that would avoid aggravating China.

