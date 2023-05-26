Despite ongoing shock over deadly shootings, pro-president rally held in Serbia.

President Aleksandar Vucic of Serbia received support from tens of thousands of people who gathered in the capital despite an unprecedented revolt against his leadership following two mass shootings that claimed 18 lives and shattered the nation. The President, who is facing criticism for mishandling the crisis, addressed the crowd while accusing the opposition of “trying to abuse the tragedy”. In spite of this, Vucic invited the opposition for a dialogue while announcing his intention to step down as the Serbian Progressive Party’s leader and to form a new national movement. Serbian officials considered the rally a sign of “unity and hope” for Serbia despite the unrest in the country’s former province of Kosovo where ethnic Serbs clashed with Kosovo police, prompting Vucic to order Serbian troops to be put on a “higher state of alert”.