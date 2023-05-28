Despite the opposition boycott, Modi inaugurates revamped parliament building in New Delhi.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India’s new parliament building as part of his Hindu nationalist government’s initiative to modernize the British colonial-era architecture in the nation’s capital.

The ceremony, which included traditional prayers and lighting of a traditional lamp inside parliament, was attended by top cabinet ministers and lawmakers who welcomed Modi with chants of “Modi, Modi.”

The event was boycotted by 20 opposition parties who accused Modi of violating protocol and taking the spotlight away from the country’s highest executive, the president.

However, the Modi government dismissed the opposition’s argument, emphasizing that no protocol had been violated.

The new parliament complex, which boasts modern technology and accommodates more lawmakers, is a centerpiece of a $2.4 billion project aimed at paving the way for modern buildings with a distinct Indian identity and eclipsing the significance of colonial-era buildings in the capital’s center.

The old parliament building, built by British architects Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker in 1927, will be converted into a museum. (Reuters)