Did these Ukrainians stage a mock battle scene? No, it is a music video

Professional-Russian social media accounts have circulated a video broadly over the previous few weeks displaying a person dressed as a Ukrainian soldier posing for a scene in entrance of the digicam. These accounts claimed that this video was proof that individuals had been doing scenes of struggle in Ukraine. But it surely seems that the video was filmed in the course of the filming of a music video by a Ukrainian artist whose music represents “The Ache of Warfare”.

Since October 17, 2022, pro-Russian social media accounts have posted two movies displaying a digicam depicting a person who seems to be a Ukrainian soldier. In keeping with these accounts, the video is new proof that your entire struggle in Ukraine was orchestrated.

Our group spoke with the person within the video, who’s an actor. He defined that the sequence is definitely from the set of a music video for a tune by Ukrainian singer Anna Khenina. The actor performed a Ukrainian soldier within the sequence.

This explicit tune, says Khenina, is about “the ache of this struggle for all Ukrainians.”

The actor within the video posted the identical video on YouTube. In it, he offers viewers a behind-the-scenes have a look at the shoot.

Professional-Russian accounts used to assert that the struggle in Ukraine was being orchestrated.

The 2 movies present a digicam depicting a person in a Ukrainian navy uniform, full with a Ukrainian insignia, in a forest, and pro-Russian accounts on Fb and Twitter have circulated these movies broadly since October 17, 2022. They are saying these movies present proof that your entire struggle in Ukraine is simply being managed.

One of many pictures exhibits the person strolling slowly, the photographer in entrance of him. It was broadly shared, together with on this English-language tweet, which garnered greater than 300 retweets and greater than 60,000 views.

“Every part has been orchestrated in #Ukraine. Every part is pretend, their claims are bogus, pretend narratives, and so forth,” learn the caption to the tweet.

The second image exhibits the identical actor. However this time, he was on his knees and holding his head in his palms proper in entrance of the digicam.

“Ukrainian reserve performing some type of performing for the digicam?” He reads a tweet that includes this video which has garnered almost 137,000 views and has been shared over 2,500 instances.

The next pretend information is clearly already being filmed. The title ought to be ‘Russian Psychological Weapons/Sonic Weapons’, as said on this German-language tweet, which has been shared greater than 700 instances.

Screenshots displaying tweets from October 18 (left) and October 17 (proper), which use these movies to point out that the struggle in Ukraine was orchestrated. However observers, if these clips actually did present a set, the purpose of the capturing was to not produce photos that faux to doc the struggle in Ukraine.

There are some clues within the video that may assist us decide the context by which it was shot. First, there’s a TikTok emblem on the display together with the username “@user4775478401030”.

In case you sort that username into the search bar on TikTok, you may discover an account with a number of movies, together with a couple of that had been posted over the previous few days (right here and right here).

Under one among these movies, a commentator defined, in Ukrainian, that the sequence exhibits “Peter Pavlovich Sherikin – actor and proprietor of a sequence of hair salons […] virtually a prototype of a online game character.”

That is how we discovered the origin of the video and the title of the actor who seems in it. Moderators In case you sort the actor’s title, written in Ukrainian, right into a search engine (“Петро Павлович Шерекин”) you’ll open many websites of Russian cinema that point out him.

Capturing a music video

You may as well discover the actor’s YouTube channel, which exhibits a video that has quite a lot of similarities to the movies which were circulating on-line in latest days. This video, which was printed on October 14, is titled “As portrayed within the music video of singer Anna Khenina.” Video descriptions specify that this video is a “behind the scenes – a have a look at the filming course of”.

Within the video, Peter Chirikin wears the identical navy uniform and hat and carries the identical weapons as in movies shared over the previous few days. The digicam and the jacket worn by the photographer additionally look alike. You may as well see the identical row of pine timber within the background of each of those movies, which makes it extremely probably that the movies circulated by pro-Russian accounts had been really filmed in the course of the filming of the identical music video.

Right here, you’ll be able to see a comparability of the video that has been circulating on-line over the previous few days (heart) and the video that offers a behind-the-scenes have a look at the filming of a music video posted by Peter Sheriken. Watchers right here, you’ll be able to see a comparability between the video that has been circulating on-line over the previous few days (left) and the video that offers a behind-the-scenes have a look at the filming of a music video posted by Peter Sheriken. The Watchers Our group reached out to actor Peter Sheriken, who advised us extra in regards to the story behind these movies:

This video exhibits the capturing of a music video for the superb Ukrainian singer Anna Khenina. The tune known as “Lullaby”. It’s a tune in regards to the struggle now going down in Ukraine. On this video, I play a warrior who crosses war-torn Ukraine within the hopes of discovering his spouse and son and attaining victory.

Our group additionally reached out to Anna Khenina who additionally stated that these movies had been from the capturing of the music video for the tune “Lullaby” (“Колыбельная” in Russian), which was launched on October 6, and the music video continues to be in manufacturing, she stated.

And it’s not by likelihood {that a} Ukrainian soldier seems within the video:

The tune talks in regards to the ache of struggle for all Ukrainians, and the way ladies and kids should cope with starvation and chilly as they anxiously await the return of their husbands, brothers, and fathers after the struggle. The tune talks in regards to the hope for victory and the idea of their future.

Like many Ukrainian ladies, Anna Khenina suffered from the bombing and the horror of her husband’s entry into the struggle. This tune is formed from her private expertise.

My husband wrote the phrases. This tune and its accompanying video are actual. It exhibits what we stand for, and what we maintain on to. It is just like the conversations I’ve at evening with my son. The lady comforts him whereas additionally comforting herself. She firmly believes that every part will likely be superb.

It’s the ache of struggle that actor Peter Sheriken expresses within the video that has been circulating over the previous few days. In it, he may be seen on his knees crying. He advised France 24 Observers:

On this music video there are a number of chapters: chapters of battle, consolation, disappointment, within the talked about clip the person stands there and suffers from extreme ache in his head attributable to an harm.

The director stated to me, “I need you to point out this ache, not simply the ache of harm. Present me the ache of struggle, the disappointment of struggle, and the horror of struggle. Present all of it in these screams. All of it have to be proven by what you scream.”

The actor stated he was very stunned by the best way this content material has been circulating in latest days:

After I awakened this morning, a number of information organizations began calling me and asking for my response. After I noticed the clip, which lasted a couple of seconds, on TikTok, it had already had 2.5 million views. Folks began calling me and telling me that the video was being circulated as “pretend information”.

However I promise you that they won’t invade the Ukrainians with their “pretend information”, nor by bombing them. A missile exploded as soon as and smashed our home windows nevertheless it did not scare us. are you aware why? As a result of we’re Ukrainians. Glory to Ukraine!

Because the begin of the struggle, pro-Russian accounts have shared movies to help the idea that your entire struggle in Ukraine was staged. Not too long ago, for instance, social media customers accused the media of utilizing a consultant video of the injured, regardless that the scene really happened. Professional-Russia accounts have additionally targeted on a photograph of British journalist Jeremy Bowen, who falsely claimed he was solely pretending to be on the entrance strains.