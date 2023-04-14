did vladimir putin defy his arrest order to travel to south africa? nope.

Claims have been circulating on TikTok and Facebook that Vladimir Putin recently travelled to South Africa, despite being under an international arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court. However, these claims are based on old footage, and do not prove that Putin has recently been to South Africa. The videos being shared were filmed in May 2015 and July 2018, during a meeting between Putin and former South African president Jacob Zuma in Moscow, and during the 10th summit of the BRICS nations held in Johannesburg, respectively. Posts featuring the videos have been shared thousands of times on social media since late March. South Africa is due to host the 15th summit of BRICS nations in late August, which Putin would usually attend. However, South African Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor has expressed concerns about the arrest warrant against Putin.



