Didier Deschamps will proceed because the coach of the France nationwide soccer group till the 2026 World Cup

Didier Deschamps stated on Saturday that he’ll stay coach of the French nationwide group till the 2026 World Cup, after main the group to the ultimate of the final two editions.

Deschamps’ contract expired after the World Cup in Qatar, the place defending champions France misplaced to Argentina on penalties after an exhilarating remaining on December 18.

It was reported that FFF president Noel Le Graet solely needed to provide Deschamps a two-year extension till Euro 2024, however the coach insisted he keep within the job till the subsequent World Cup in america, Canada. and Mexico.

“I’ll announce one thing that offers me nice pleasure, which is that the president has determined to increase (my contract) till 2026,” Deschamps stated on the FFF’s normal meeting.

“I thank the president for his continued help and belief in me,” Deschamps added. “It’s important for the France group to do effectively.”

(AFP)