Didier Drogba loses bid to turn out to be Ivorian president

Didier Drogba misplaced a controversial bid for the presidency of the Ivory Coast Soccer Federation after he was eradicated after the primary spherical of voting on the electoral convention on Saturday.

The previous Chelsea star acquired simply 21 votes in a three-way race, with the opposite two candidates, Yassine Idriss Diallo (59) and Souri Diabatti (50), greater than double his tally. Diallo received a second spherical to find out the presidency of the Federation.

Drogba’s candidacy was in competition final yr when he first tried to run however has not acquired the wanted help from golf equipment and different curiosity teams, such because the Gamers’ Union and the Coaches’ Affiliation, whose nominations he must get on the poll.

Then FIFA intervened to dissolve the federation, inserting management of Ivorian soccer beneath a “normalization committee” whereas the laws and electoral regulation had been rewritten.

She let Drogba, 44, get up however whereas he acquired loads of encouragement from the general public, he didn’t have a lot help inside the Ivorian soccer group.

Earlier this week, he was accused of withdrawing from a dwell tv debate with the opposite candidates hours earlier than it was scheduled to be televised, in accordance with a press release on state radio. The dialogue continued with out him.

Ivory Coast will host the Africa Cup of Nations ultimate subsequent yr.

(Reuters)