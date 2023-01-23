Direct: Berbock is giving the clearest indication but that Poland can ship German-made tanks

Germany’s overseas minister stated on Sunday that her authorities wouldn’t stand in Poland’s means if it wished to ship its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, in a doable breakthrough for Kiev which needs the tanks for its struggle in opposition to a Russian invasion. Occasions unfolded. All occasions are in Paris time (GMT+2).

6:00 a.m.: International minister says Germany “won’t stand in her means” if Poland decides to ship Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine Ukrainian officers have been calling on Western allies to supply them with fashionable German tanks for months — however Berlin has up to now avoided sending them , or enable different NATO international locations to take action.

Requested what would occur if Poland went forward and despatched its Leopard 2 tanks with out German approval, Annalena Berbock stated on French LCI tv: “In the meanwhile the query has not been requested, but when we’re requested we won’t stand in the best way.”

Germany was laborious pressed to let the Panthers go to Ukraine. However Scholz’s Social Democratic get together has historically been skeptical of army involvement and warned in opposition to sudden strikes that might result in additional escalation in Moscow.

