Direct: Biden says it was an “unlikely” missile that hit Poland and was fired from Russia

On Tuesday, the Polish Ministry of Overseas Affairs mentioned in an announcement {that a} Russian-made missile fell on the Polish village of Przyodo, close to the Ukrainian border, at 3:40 pm native time. The ministry mentioned it had summoned the Russian ambassador over the incident. Observe the France 24 stay weblog for the most recent developments. All instances are in Paris time (GMT+1).

04:34 a.m.: Poland more likely to cite NATO’s Article 4, set off missile blast with UNPoland and sure search NATO Article 4 consultations after a missile, a Russian-made one, hit Polish territory close to the border with Ukraine, elevating problem in mentioned Officers mentioned the United Nations Safety Council will meet on Wednesday.

Two individuals have been killed in an explosion in a village 6 km (3.5 mi) from the border, with Polish President Andrzej Duda saying Poland had no onerous proof exhibiting who fired the missile.

03:52 a.m.: UN Secretary-Common warns of escalating battle in Ukraine UN Secretary-Common Antonio Guterres tweeted early Wednesday that he was deeply involved about studies of a missile exploding on Polish soil.

“It’s completely important to keep away from an escalation of the warfare in Ukraine,” the UN Secretary-Common added.

— UN Spokesperson (@UN_Spokesperson) November 16, 2022 03:30 AM: Poland Explosion Might Not Be From Missile Launched From Russia, BidenSize The US and its NATO allies are investigating the explosion that killed two individuals in Poland, however preliminary info signifies That is probably not the case. Attributable to a missile launched from Russia, mentioned US President Joe Bidnesi.

Bidensbock After world leaders gathered for the G20 assembly in Bali, Indonesia, they held an emergency assembly on Wednesday after lethal explosions in Poland that Ukraine and Polish authorities mentioned have been brought on by Russian-made missiles.

Requested if it was too early to say that the missile was launched from Russia, Bidensa mentioned: “There’s preliminary info that contradicts that. I do not need to say that till we absolutely examine it however it’s unlikely within the trajectory strains that it was launched from Russia however we We’ll see “.

He added that the USA and NATO international locations would conduct full investigations earlier than performing.

I’ve spoken with Polish President Andrzej Duda to specific my deepest condolences for the lack of life in japanese Poland and supply our full assist for Poland’s investigation into the blast.

— PRESIDENT BIDEN (POTUS) November 16, 2022 01:15 a.m.: G7 leaders organize an emergency summit after the Polish missile strike, Kyodo Information studies, citing a Japanese authorities supply, the information company mentioned.

The report mentioned that the assembly of Japan and the UK scheduled for a similar day was postponed.

12:57 am: No concrete proof of who fired the missile Poland has no concrete proof exhibiting who fired the missile that precipitated an explosion in a village close to the Ukrainian border, mentioned Duda.

Andrei Duda advised reporters, “We have no definitive proof in the intervening time who fired this missile… probably a Russian-made missile, however that is all nonetheless below investigation in the intervening time.”

01:24 12:38 a.m.: Poland rising monitoring of its airspace Poland has determined to extend monitoring of its airspace, Prime Minister Mateusz Moravecki mentioned Wednesday as he confirmed Poland is contemplating the opportunity of requesting consultations below Article 4 of the NATO Navy Alliance Treaty .

12:04 a.m.: Biden gives Poland full U.S. assist in blast investigation President Joe Biden has supplied his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda full U.S. assist in his nation’s investigation into an explosion that killed two individuals close to the border with Ukraine, the White Home says.

After their dialog, the White Home mentioned: “President Biden supplied the USA’ full assist and help in Poland’s investigation.”

NATO allies are investigating unconfirmed studies that the explosion was brought on by stray Russian missiles.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak mentioned in a tweet on Tuesday that his nation was urgently wanting into studies of a missile strike in Poland and would assist allies when proving what occurred.

“We’re additionally coordinating with our worldwide companions, together with NATO,” Sunak mentioned.

I simply spoke with the Secretary of State and the Secretary of Protection.

We’re urgently wanting into studies of a missile strike in Poland and can assist our allies in figuring out what occurred.

– Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) November 15, 2022 11:33 PM: Kremlin Spokesman Says He Has No Info About Incident In Poland Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov mentioned Tuesday he has no details about an explosion in Poland.

“Sadly, I’ve no info on this,” Peskov mentioned in response to a query from Reuters.

The Russian Protection Ministry denied hitting Poland with Russian missiles.

02:17 10:47 PM: EU president requires G20 coalition leaders assembly on Poland EU president Charles Michel mentioned he’ll name an emergency assembly of EU leaders on the G20 summit in Bali.

In a tweet revealed shortly after he spoke with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Michel mentioned he had assured the Polish chief of the EU’s assist.

“I simply spoke with [Mateusz Morawiecki]. Reassure him of the EU’s full unity and solidarity in assist of Poland. I’ll suggest a coordination assembly on Wednesday with the EU leaders who will attend the G20 right here in Bali,” he mentioned.

10:43 p.m.: Biden speaks to his Polish counterpart Now to his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden, the pinnacle of Poland’s Nationwide Safety Workplace, Jacek Swiera, mentioned Polish President Andrzej Duda in a tweet.

10:30 pm: NATO chief says ‘all vital information have been established’ relating to Poland’s explosion NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg spoke to Polish President Andrzej Duda and mentioned the alliance was monitoring the state of affairs.

Stoltenberg mentioned it was vital to know the information about the reason for the lethal “explosion” in Poland.

“I spoke with President Duda in regards to the explosion in Poland. I supplied my condolences for the lack of life. NATO is monitoring the state of affairs and allies are consulting carefully. It is very important set up all of the information,” Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.

– Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) November 15, 2022 10:20 PM: Poland is checking if NATO’s Article 4 must activate: Poland’s spokesperson is checking if it must activate NATO’s Article 4 Treaty on Navy Alliance, spokesperson says On behalf of the Polish authorities correspondents Piotr Müller.

Article 4 requires all NATO members to seek the advice of collectively if a member state feels threatened by one other nation or terrorist group. The 30 member states then start formal consultations on the request of the threatened member.

Nonetheless, Article 4 doesn’t imply that there will likely be direct strain on the coalition to behave.

This session mechanism has been activated a number of instances in NATO’s historical past.

Mueller additionally mentioned that Poland is rising the readiness of some army items.

(FRANCE 24, Agence France-Presse, The Related Press, and Reuters)

