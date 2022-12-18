Direct: Electrical energy has been restored to almost six million Ukrainians after the strikes, Zelensky says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky mentioned late Saturday that electrical energy had been restored to almost six million Ukrainians, however famous persistent issues with warmth and water provides, and “widespread outages” in lots of areas. Observe France 24 for stay updates, all occasions are Paris time (GMT+1).

8:07 a.m.: Ukraine races to revive electrical energy after Russia’s community of missile strikes Ukraine labored Saturday to revive electrical energy and water provides after Russia’s newest wave of assaults has plunged a number of cities into darkness and compelled folks to endure sub-zero temperatures with out warmth or working water.

Friday’s missile launches got here as President Vladimir Putin held in depth conferences with senior army officers who oversaw Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as Moscow stepped up its bombing.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky mentioned late Saturday that electrical energy had been restored to almost six million Ukrainians, however famous persistent issues with warmth and water provides, and “widespread outages” in lots of areas.

“The primary factor as we speak is vitality,” he mentioned in his night deal with. “There’s nonetheless a number of work to be completed to stabilize the system.”

Within the capital, Kyiv, the metro stopped working so folks in winter coats might take shelter in subway stations, however Mayor Vitali Klitschko mentioned on Saturday that service had resumed.

( Jowharwith AFP, The Related Press and Reuters)

© France Médias Monde graphic studio