Direct: Germany has “a whole bunch” of proof of Russian battle crimes in Ukraine

Germany’s legal professional normal mentioned Sunday that his workplace had collected “a whole bunch” of proof displaying battle crimes dedicated by Russian forces in Ukraine, and known as for worldwide efforts to deliver the leaders to justice, notably over “the mass killings in Bucha and assaults on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure.” . The state of affairs on the entrance strains within the nation’s east is getting tougher as Russia sends an increasing number of troops into battle, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky mentioned, hours after the 2 sides agreed to alternate dozens of prisoners of battle. Comply with our reside weblog to see the day’s motion. All occasions are in Paris time (GMT+1).

2:35 p.m.: Ukraine says it is not going to hit Russian territory with new missiles Protection Minister Oleksey Reznikov mentioned Ukraine is not going to use long-range weapons pledged by the USA to strike Russian territory and can solely goal Russian models in occupied Ukrainian territory.

America confirmed on Friday {that a} new missile that may double the vary of Ukraine strikes was included in a $2.175 billion US navy support bundle to assist Kyiv resist Russian forces.

“We all the time say to our companions formally that we are going to not use weapons supplied by overseas companions to fireside on Russian territory. We solely shoot at Russian models on quickly occupied Ukrainian territory,” Reznikov advised reporters at a information convention.

1:41 p.m.: Germany has “a whole bunch” of proof of Ukrainian battle crimes Germany’s legal professional normal mentioned Sunday that his workplace has collected “a whole bunch” of proof displaying battle crimes dedicated by Russian forces in Ukraine, calling for a world effort to deliver the leaders to justice.

“In the intervening time we give attention to the mass killings in Bucha and the assaults on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine,” prosecutor Peter Frank advised Welt am Sonntag.

Many of the proof got here from interviews with Ukrainian refugees, he mentioned, and the goal now was to “put together for a possible subsequent court docket case – whether or not in Germany, with our overseas companions or with a world tribunal”.

Frank’s workplace beforehand used the precept of common jurisdiction, which permits sure critical crimes to be prosecuted regardless of the place they occurred, to attempt Syrians for atrocities dedicated through the nation’s civil battle.

11:10 am: Heavy preventing in northern Ukraine’s Bakhmut The commander of the Russian Wagner militia mentioned on Sunday that fierce battles are persevering with within the northern components of the Ukrainian metropolis of Bakhmut, which has been the main target of Russian consideration. consideration of the troops for weeks. Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder and chairman of the Wagner Group, mentioned his troopers had been “preventing for each avenue, each home and each stairway” in opposition to the Ukrainian forces who didn’t withdraw.

Russian forces have been making an attempt to encircle and seize town of Bakhmut, situated within the japanese Donbass area, for weeks, and seem like making sluggish and expensive progress.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has mentioned repeatedly in current days that the state of affairs throughout town is tough. “Nobody will surrender Bakhmut,” he mentioned on Friday. “We are going to struggle for so long as doable. We think about Bakhmut as our fortress.”

Britain’s Ministry of Protection mentioned on Sunday that Russia had made “little progress” in its try to encircle Bakhmut.

8:45 a.m.: Ukrainian forces nonetheless maintain Belohorivka, the final a part of the Luhansk area Ukrainian forces stay in command of the village of Belohorivka Luhansk area governor Serhiy Hayday mentioned Sunday: “The state of affairs on the entrance is tense, however Ukrainian forces are in command of it,” Hayday mentioned. .

“Within the Russian Federation, data is being revealed in regards to the alleged seize of Belohorivka and the elimination of our individuals from there,” Hayday advised the nationwide radio station. “Our troops remained of their positions, nobody captured Belohorivka, nobody entered there, there is no such thing as a enemy there.”

Some Moscow-installed officers and pro-Russian navy bloggers have not too long ago claimed that Russia has superior within the route of Belohorivka, the final a part of Luhansk held by Ukrainian forces.

“The variety of Russian assaults has elevated…however our forces repelled all of them,” he added.

07:40: A Russian missile hit an residence constructing in Kharkiv, Ukraine, town’s mayor mentioned on Sunday. Two Russian missiles hit the middle of Kharkiv, the executive capital of the Kharkiv area in northeastern Ukraine. .

“Right now, it’s identified that there’s a fireplace in one of many residential buildings and one individual is injured,” Mayor Ihor Terekhov mentioned on the messaging platform Telegram.

7:35 a.m.: German President Vladimir Putin, in his telephone conversations with German Chancellor Olaf Schulz, “didn’t make any threats in opposition to me or Germany,” Schulz mentioned in an interview with Sunday. . Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

Talking to the BBC for a documentary earlier this week, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson mentioned the Russian chief had threatened him with a missile strike that “would solely take a minute”. The Kremlin mentioned Johnson was mendacity.

Schultz mentioned conversations he had with Putin made it clear that they had very completely different views on the battle in Ukraine, which Russia calls a “particular navy operation.”

“I made it clear to Putin that solely Russia is liable for the battle,” Schultz mentioned. “Russia invaded its neighbor for no cause, as a way to management components of Ukraine or the whole nation.”

( Jowharwith AFP, AP and Reuters)

© France Médias Monde Graphic Studio