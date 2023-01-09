Direct: Lula, prime Brazilian officers condemn “terrorist acts” after storming Congress

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva joined leaders of each homes of Congress and the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court docket on Monday in condemning “terrorist acts” by supporters of former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, a day after rioters launched their worst assault on Brazilian state establishments. Since its return to democracy within the Nineteen Eighties, learn the most recent reside updates from France 24. All occasions are Paris time [GMT + 1].

4:45 p.m.: A way of ‘déjà vu’ as riots repeat in Brazil The US Capitol rebellion A detailed ally within the US, former President Donald Trump.

Joca Royer of France 24 seems on the relationships between the 2 former leaders and the similarities of their response to the electoral defeat.

01:44

3:20 p.m.: Heads of branches of the Brazilian authorities denounce “terrorist acts” The heads of the three branches of the Brazilian authorities issued a joint assertion condemning “terrorist acts” in Brasilia on Sunday, calling for “calm and peace.”

“We’re united for institutional motion in accordance with the provisions of Brazilian legal guidelines,” mentioned the assertion of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Appearing Senate President Veniciano Important do Rigo, Home Speaker Arthur Lira and Chief Justice Rosa Weber.

2:55 p.m.: Safety forces collect at pro-Bolsonaro camp in Brasilia Brazilian safety forces have been ordered to dismantle a camp of supporters of former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro within the capital, a day after rioters stormed Brazil’s Congress and different key establishments.

Journalists mentioned a whole lot of policemen in riot gear, some on horseback, gathered on the camp close to the military headquarters in Brasília, whereas troopers withdrew within the space.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who took workplace on Jan. 1 after a slim October election victory, promised to deliver these liable for the violence to justice, after protesters smashed home windows and furnishings, destroyed art work and stole weapons and artifacts in a ugly assault. On Congress, the Supreme Court docket and the Presidential Palace.

1:30pm: US Democrats decry Trump’s ‘legacy’ after Brazil riots Prime US Democrats have been fast to attract parallels between the unrest in Brasilia and the Jan. 6 rebellion on Capitol Hill two years in the past, blaming US President Donald Trump’s legacy In every of the assaults on democratic establishments.

“Two years after January sixth, Trump’s legacy continues to poison the hemisphere,” Senator Bob Menendez, who chairs the Senate International Relations Committee, wrote on Twitter, including that he blamed Bolsonaro for instigating the actions. “Defending democracy and holding malign actors accountable is important.”

I condemn this outrageous assault on authorities buildings in Brazil, instigated by Bolsonaro’s demagogue’s reckless disregard for democratic ideas. Two years since Jan. 6, Trump’s legacy continues to poison the hemisphere. Defending democracy and holding malign actors accountable is important. https://t.co/BnXFXRLKm2

– Senate International Relations Committee (SFRCdems) January 8, 2023 US President Joe Biden tweeted that the riots had been “an assault on democracy and the peaceable switch of energy in Brazil,” and that he appeared ahead to persevering with to work with Lula.

I condemn the assault on democracy and the peaceable switch of energy in Brazil. Brazilian democratic establishments have our full assist and the need of the Brazilian individuals should not be undermined. I sit up for persevering with to work with @LulaOficial.

– PRESIDENT BIDEN (POTUS) January 8, 2023 ( Jowharwith AFP, AP, Reuters)