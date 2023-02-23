Direct: No proof, Biden says Russia is getting nearer to utilizing nuclear weapons

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday criticized Russia’s determination to droop a serious nuclear treaty, however mentioned there was “no proof” that Moscow got here shut to truly utilizing a nuclear weapon. Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned Russia will preserve its rising curiosity in increase its nuclear forces in a speech marking the Defender of the Fatherland vacation on Thursday, a day earlier than the primary anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine. . All occasions are in Paris time (GMT+1).

4:53 a.m.: Russia accuses Ukraine of planning to invade breakaway area of Moldova The Russian Protection Ministry on Thursday accused Ukraine of planning to invade Moldova’s breakaway Transnistrian area after Operation False Flag, RIA information company reported.

The ministry mentioned Ukraine deliberate an assault supposedly by Russian forces from Transnistria as a pretext for the invasion, in accordance with RIA information company.

4:00 a.m.: No indication Russia is contemplating utilizing nuclear weapons after treaty suspension US President Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered contemporary criticism of Russia’s suspension of a serious nuclear treaty, however burdened there was no indication Moscow was near utilizing a weapon Truly nuclear.

“It is an enormous mistake to do this, not an enormous duty,” Biden informed Polish community ABC Information on the sidelines of a gathering with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and Jap European leaders in Warsaw.

And the US president added: “However I do not learn that he’s contemplating the usage of nuclear weapons or something like that,” noting that he noticed “no proof” of any change within the place on the usage of nuclear weapons by Moscow.

The Wall Road Journal reported Wednesday that the Biden administration is contemplating releasing intelligence it believes exhibits the Chinese language are contemplating whether or not to supply weapons to help Russia’s warfare in Ukraine.

( Jowharwith AFP, The Related Press and Reuters)

Ukraine, 1 yr in © Studio graphique France Médias Monde