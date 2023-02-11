Direct: Russia hits Ukraine’s electrical energy grid and makes features in jap Ukraine

Russian missiles hit power services throughout Ukraine on Friday, as President Volodymyr Zelensky returned from a tour of Western capitals, and Ukrainian officers stated a long-awaited Russian offensive was below approach within the east.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine acknowledged in a night replace that Russian forces launched greater than 100 missiles throughout the nation and launched 12 air and 20 bombing assaults. The Fb publish acknowledged that 61 cruise missiles had been destroyed. German Power Minister Galushenko stated Russia had bombed power services in six areas with missiles and drones, inflicting energy outages in most of Ukraine.

After humiliating defeats on the bottom, Russia has in latest months focused Ukrainian power services, resulting in power shortages which have left tens of millions out within the chilly and at nighttime.

Ukrainian power firm Okrringo stated that “energy stations and high-voltage community services” have been affected within the east, west and south, with the “hardest state of affairs” within the Kharkiv area close to the border with Russia.

Shmyhal stated the nation has briefly misplaced 44 % of its nuclear technology and 75 % of its thermal energy plant capability.

The instability of {the electrical} grid brought on by the bombing additionally shut down one of many reactor models on the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Energy Plant, in keeping with the Worldwide Atomic Power Company.

( Jowharwith AFP, The Related Press and Reuters)

© France Médias Monde graphic studio