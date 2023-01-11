Direct: Russian strikes goal Kharkiv, the place the Wagner Group claims to manage Solidar

Combating broke out in Soledar in japanese Ukraine on Wednesday, because the Russian mercenary Wagner Group claimed management of the salt-mining city.

Kyiv stated earlier that its forces are steadfast. The heavy combating got here as Russian strikes continued to focus on the japanese metropolis of Kharkiv late on Tuesday, hours after a shock go to by Germany’s international minister. Comply with our dwell weblog for the most recent developments. All occasions are in Paris time (GMT+1).

7:06 a.m.: Battle continues for key Ukrainian city of Solidar The battle for the japanese Ukrainian mining city of Solidar raged in sub-zero temperatures Wednesday as Russian mercenary group Wagner claimed to have taken management of the city, with its fighters coaching their hearth on a pocket of resistance within the metropolis heart .

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, stated late Tuesday, “Wagner items have taken management of the complete territory of Solidar. A cauldron has been fashioned within the metropolis heart the place combating takes place in city areas.” In keeping with Russian information companies.

Prigozhin’s remark that combating continued within the heart of Solidar indicated that Russian management was not full, regardless of his assertion that all the city was in Wagner’s fingers.

The Ukrainian Military’s morning temporary made one reference to Solidar, mentioning town as one in all a number of bombed within the Donetsk area.

Ukraine stated earlier that its forces are nonetheless holding on to their positions in Solidar, keeping off wave after wave of assaults from Russian forces looking for their first victory on the battlefield in months. nonetheless raging.

She added, “The enemy ignores the heavy losses of its personnel and continues to storm it actively.” “The approaches to our positions are strewn with the our bodies of useless enemy fighters. Our fighters bravely maintain the protection.”

Russia’s seizure of Solidar and its big salt mines may have symbolic, navy and industrial worth for Russia. However the scenario in and round Solidar appeared fluid.

France 24 is unable to confirm these allegations.

Morning temperatures within the fight zone have been set at round minus 12 levels Celsius (10.4 Fahrenheit).

10:33 p.m.: Russia strikes Ukrainian metropolis of Kharkiv, hours after German minister’s go to, area governor says Russia strikes in japanese Ukraine’s metropolis of Kharkiv late Tuesday, simply hours after German Overseas Minister Annalina Berbock’s shock go to with Ukraine’s international minister Dmytro Kuleba.

“Keep in shelters. The occupiers are bombing once more!” Kharkiv regional governor Oleg Sinigubov warned on Telegram. An AFP correspondent heard a number of explosions within the metropolis.

Thanks, @DmytroKuleba, for inviting me to Kharkiv at this time. Besieged, bombed, liberated – this metropolis is a logo of the madness of Russian aggression and of the unwavering will of Ukrainians to dwell free from oppression. Relaxation assured that Germany will assist you all the way in which. pic.twitter.com/NLN2icrkvp

– Außenministerin Annalena Baerbock (@ABaerbock) January 10, 2023 9:33 PM: Ukraine says the necessity for extra weapons is crucial, as a result of Russia plans to escalate. For an additional escalation, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on Tuesday.

“The free world has the whole lot essential to cease Russian aggression and convey concerning the historic defeat of the terrorist state,” he stated in a video handle.

( Jowhar with AFP, The Related Press and Reuters)