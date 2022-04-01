Direct: The European Union urges China to rethink its position on Russia on the Ukraine war

The European Union is set to hold a virtual summit with China against the backdrop of growing concern about Beijing’s growing rapprochement with Moscow and its reluctance to condemn its invasion of Ukraine. All times are in Paris [GMT+2].

7:15 am: EU pushes China in virtual summit not to support Russia, Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a video conference with EU leaders Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen, continuing annual drills that were skipped last year as tensions simmer.

“The meeting will focus on the role we urge China to play, to be on the side of the principles of international law without ambiguity, and to exert all necessary influence and pressure on Russia,” said French European Affairs Minister Clement Bon, who is from his country. It holds the rotating presidency of the European Union.

“This was not the initial purpose of the summit but it has necessarily become one,” Boone said, though he insisted other topics such as climate and trade “won’t go away”.

The summit between the EU and China is usually an attempt to deepen trade relations. But, in the past year, reciprocal sanctions over the plight of China’s Uighur minority, followed by Beijing’s trade coercion of EU member Lithuania over Taiwan, spoiled preparations for the meeting.

(France 24, Agence France-Presse, The Associated Press, Reuters)