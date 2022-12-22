Direct: The Kremlin says the USA is engaged in an “oblique battle” with Russia in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a shock one-day go to to the USA on Tuesday, the place he was given a heat welcome by Congress and secured extra US monetary and army help. Talking on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated his go to to Washington signifies that the USA is “persevering with its de facto line of waging an oblique battle with Russia.” Paris time (GMT +1).

12:04 pm: Russian Protection Minister visits troops in Ukraine State-owned Russian information company stories that Protection Minister Sergei Shoigu visited military models preventing in Ukraine.

RIA quoted the ministry as saying that Shoigu had visited Russian models deployed within the “space of ​​the particular army operation,” utilizing Moscow’s time period for the battle in Ukraine. It didn’t specify the placement of the go to.

10:48 a.m.: Patriot missiles will not cease Russia from ‘reaching its objectives’ in Ukraine Russia stated Thursday that the US provide of Patriot missile programs to Ukraine, declaring that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s go to to Washington is not going to contribute to settling the battle or stop Russia from reaching it. its objectives.

In a name with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated of the Patriot cargo: “This isn’t conducive to a fast settlement, fairly the other. This can’t stop the Russian Federation from reaching its objectives through the particular army operation,” utilizing Russia’s time period for the battle. .

10:47 a.m.: The Kremlin says the US is engaged in an “oblique battle” in opposition to Russia “We will say with remorse that to this point neither President Biden nor President Zelensky have stated even a couple of phrases that might be thought of as a doable willingness to take heed to Russia’s issues,” stated spokesman Dmitry Peskov to reporters.

“Not a single phrase was heard warning Zelensky that residential buildings in cities and villages in Donbass would proceed to be bombed, and there have been no actual requires peace,” Peskov stated.

He added, “This means that the USA is continuous its precise line of waging an oblique battle with Russia to the top of Ukraine.”

10:27 a.m.: Belarusian Lukashenko rejects “conspiracy theories” about maneuvers Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated Thursday that the most recent army maneuvers weren’t geared toward Ukraine and rejected “conspiracy theories” in regards to the deployment of Belarusian armed forces on the border.

Talking at a convention of army leaders, Lukashenko additionally stated he couldn’t rule out “aggression” in opposition to Belarus by unspecified “neighbors”.

“If you need peace, put together for battle,” Lukashenko added, saying that army strikes have been restricted to Belarusian soil and didn’t threaten anybody else.

Belarus has in latest weeks introduced a flurry of army exercise, together with readiness checks and a brand new deployment of Russian forces within the nation.

( Jowharwith AFP, AP and Reuters)

