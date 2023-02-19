The West should “enhance and speed up” its navy help to Ukraine, says the EU’s Borrell

The European Union’s overseas coverage chief, Josep Borrell, mentioned in a speech on Sunday, the final day of the Munich Safety Convention, that the West ought to present extra navy support to Ukraine and pace up its supply. Comply with our reside weblog for all the newest developments. All instances are in Paris time (GMT+1).

10:17 am: EU’s Borrell backs Estonian proposal to purchase joint EU ammunition Josip Borrell, the EU’s overseas coverage chief, mentioned Sunday he helps an Estonian proposal for the EU to purchase ammunition on behalf of its members to assist Ukraine. Borrell made his remarks to the Munich Safety Convention after Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas outlined the proposal.

“I fully agree with the proposal of the Estonian prime minister, we’re engaged on it and he’ll,” Borrell mentioned.

“There’s way more to do and extra shortly. There’s nonetheless a lot to be executed. We should enhance and speed up our navy help,” Borrell mentioned in a speech on the Munich Safety Convention.

9:31 am: The Kremlin berates the US for portraying Crimea as a official goal The Kremlin on Sunday referred to as the US a “main instigator” of worldwide tensions for condoning assaults on Crimea, warning that the remarks concerning the peninsula underscore the depth of the rift between the 2 international locations. international locations.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was responding to statements by US Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland, who mentioned that the USA considers that Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, must be demilitarized and that Washington helps Ukrainian assaults on navy targets on the peninsula. .

“Nuland belongs to a really broad camp of probably the most aggressive ‘hawks’ in American politics. This can be a viewpoint we all know very nicely,” Peskov mentioned in remarks reported by the Tass information company.

5:41 a.m.: At assembly, China’s Blinken warns Wang Yi towards Russia’s support in Ukraine U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday warned Chinese language diplomat Wang Yi of the results if China supplies materials help for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, he mentioned in an interview Monday. He met that Washington is anxious that Beijing is contemplating supplying weapons to Moscow.

High diplomats from the 2 superpowers met at an undisclosed location on the sidelines of a world safety convention in Munich, simply hours after Wang berated Washington as “hysterical” in an ongoing dispute over the US capturing down a suspected Chinese language spy balloon.

5:19 a.m.: US seeks Ukraine disaster with allegations of crimes towards humanity, Russian envoy says Russia’s ambassador to the US has accused the US of making an attempt to justify its actions in fueling the disaster in Ukraine with allegations of Russian crimes towards humanity, the state-run Tass information company stories. . Sunday.

Ambassador Anatoly Antonov was quoted as saying, “We contemplate such insinuations an unprecedented try and demonize Russia inside the framework of the combined battle being waged towards us.”

“There isn’t any doubt that the aim of such assaults by Washington is to justify its actions to gasoline the Ukrainian disaster.”

9:10 PM: Macron says Russia have to be defeated however not “crushed” French President Emmanuel Macron mentioned in an interview launched Saturday that he needs Russia to be defeated in its battle with Ukraine, however he does not wish to see the nation “crushed.”

“I’m satisfied that this is not going to finish militarily ultimately,” he advised two French newspapers and France Inter. However whereas he needed to defeat Russia, he didn’t share with those that needed to crush the nation.

“I don’t assume, as some assume, that we should always intention at a whole defeat of Russia, attacking Russia on its territory. These observers need, above all, to crush Russia. This was not the place of France and by no means shall be our place,” Macron mentioned.

