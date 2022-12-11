Direct – Ukrainian forces assault the occupied metropolis of Mlitopol

Ukraine attacked the occupied metropolis of Melitopol, situated within the southeast of the nation. Each Russian authorities and exiled Ukrainian officers reported casualties in the course of the assault. Learn our reside weblog to see how occasions develop all through the day, all occasions in Paris time (GMT+1).

8:02 a.m.: Energy outages for 1.5 million folks in Odessa The outage was brought on by Russian “kamikaze planes,” in accordance with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Solely important infrastructure, together with hospitals and maternity wards, at the moment has electrical energy. The area’s power authority says repairs may take weeks or as much as three months.

France 24’s Rob Parsons has the newest Odessa information.

01:47 3:12 a.m.: Ukrainian forces launch offensive into occupied Melitopol. Professional-Moscow authorities within the space say a missile assault killed two folks and wounded 10, whereas exiled mayor Ivan Fedorov says dozens of “invaders” have been killed. Fedorov claims that the assault hit a church that the Russians had was a gathering place. An adviser to Ukrainian President Zelensky stated that town of Melitopol is the important thing to the protection of the south. “if [the city] Falls down, the entire line collapses all the best way to Kherson,” he claimed in a video interview on social media.

Reuters was unable to independently confirm studies of the assaults or deaths.

( Jowharwith AFP, The Related Press and Reuters)

