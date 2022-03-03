Discrimination at the border

The Ukrainian government has set up a special hotline for Africans and other foreign students trying to get out of the country. Meanwhile, an international coalition of activists has made an appeal to the United Nations over racism on the country’s borders. “zogos” in Liberia are also seen as a security threat. We report to you on marginalized youth who are often blamed for lethal and antisocial behaviour. Many of them are former child soldiers. Finally, we take a look at how the Kenyan authorities are trying to increase vaccination rates against Covid.