Disney cancels plans for new campus in Florida amidst ongoing dispute with Gov. DeSantis.

Walt Disney Co DIS.N has decided to cancel plans to build a new corporate campus worth almost $1 billion in central Florida that would have accommodated 2,000 employees. The decision was revealed in an email sent to employees on Thursday and comes amid an ongoing legal dispute between Disney and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Disney Parks chief Josh D’Amaro said that changing business conditions influenced the company’s decision to reconsider its plan to relocate employees to a new campus in Lake Nona, which was expected to cost as much as $864 million and serve as a base for Walt Disney Imagineering and the Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products division. DeSantis had previously questioned Disney’s continued investment in the state, leading to a bitter dispute with the company.