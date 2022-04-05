Distinguished Egyptian dissident Abdel Fattah begins a starvation strike in jail

His mom, Laila Soueif, mentioned at present, Monday, that Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah, a distinguished determine within the 2011 revolution, started a starvation strike in jail on the finish of the week.

“He refuses to eat as a result of his jail situations should change,” Souif instructed AFP, including that her son had been positioned beneath “tight supervision, in solitary confinement.”

And he or she continued, “He isn’t allowed to have books or workout routines, and this jail is understood for not respecting any legal guidelines.”

Abdel-Fattah was sentenced in December to 5 years in jail after being convicted, together with two others, of “broadcasting false information”.

He had already been in pretrial detention in Tora Jail, Cairo, since September 2019 earlier than the decision was pronounced.

Mona Seif, Abdel Fattah’s sister, introduced the starvation strike in a tweet on Twitter earlier on Monday.

“At the moment was Alaa’s go to, he instructed me that he has been on starvation strike because the first day of Ramadan, Saturday,” she wrote.

At the moment was visiting @alaa, he instructed me he has been on starvation strike because the first day of Ramadan, Saturday, and he returned all of the meals we introduced him. Solely take medication, tea, and private hygiene merchandise

– Mona Seif (Monasosh) April 4, 2022 Seif added that he “has returned all of the meals we introduced him. He solely took medication, tea and private hygiene merchandise.”

Abdel Fattah has spent the higher a part of the previous decade behind bars, having additionally been arrested beneath former presidents Hosni Mubarak and Mohamed Morsi.

His newest arrest in September 2019 got here within the wake of uncommon protests known as by an exiled opposition businessman in opposition to President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Rights teams say Egypt holds about 60,000 political prisoners, a lot of whom face harsh situations and overcrowded cells.

