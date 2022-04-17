Divers examine a ship loaded with gasoline that sank off Tunisia

Divers searched on Sunday the hull of a tanker loaded with 750 tons of gasoline that sank off the coast of southeastern Tunisia, and no leak has been detected to date, officers stated.

“Because the climate circumstances enhance, a staff of divers are accompanied by the ship’s captain and engineer who know that its design is on web site to look at the ship’s hull,” stated Mohamed Karay, a spokesman for the Gabes metropolis court docket, which is investigating Saturday’s sinking. France Press company.

Zelo, flying the flag of Equatorial Guinea, was touring from Egypt to Malta when he fell.

Footage printed by the Ministries of Surroundings and Protection confirmed divers heading to the positioning within the Gulf of Gabes after which descending into the waters on the web site closed by the Tunisian military.

Ministry of Protection pictures confirmed the ship largely submerged.

The authorities stated that the crew of the ship “Exelo” issued a misery name on Friday night and requested shelter in Tunisian waters from dangerous climate circumstances earlier than disembarking.

Surroundings Minister Leila Chikhaoui, who traveled to the port of Gabes on Saturday to assist oversee the response, stated the scenario was “underneath management”.

“We imagine the construction continues to be weatherproof and there are not any leaks in the meanwhile,” she informed AFP.

As a precaution, guard arms have been positioned across the wreck to include any oil slick.

The Tunis department of the World Wildlife Fund has expressed concern about one other “environmental disaster” within the space, an necessary looking space that has already suffered from air pollution.

The tanker is 58 meters (63 yards) lengthy and 9 meters broad, in accordance with ship-monitoring web site Vesseltracker.com.

The atmosphere ministry stated the waters started absorbing water seven kilometers (4 miles) offshore within the Gulf of Gabes and swallowed up the engine room.

She stated the Tunisian authorities rescued the seven-member crew, who acquired first support and have been accommodated in a lodge.

