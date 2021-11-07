Djokovic defeats Medvedev to claim sixth Paris Masters record title

Novak Djokovic won a record sixth Paris Masters title by avenging his loss in the US Open final against Russian Daniil Medvedev with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory in Sunday’s main match.

The Serbian, who is guaranteed to clinch the world’s number one spot by the end of the year for a record seventh time, took time to adjust and break through the world’s number two’s solid defense, but was unstoppable once he found his opening.

Djokovic was looking to avoid ending a season without a Masters title for the first time since 2017 and remained calm at all times to fulfill his mission against the titleholder.

Medvedev was overwhelmed in the third set and withdrew from the contest at match point one when Djokovic unleashed a magnificent forehand down the line.

Two months after Medvedev denied Djokovic the 21st Grand Slam record men’s singles title when he beat the Serb at Flushing Meadows, the Russian was hoping to lock his opponent in a backhand backhand battle again.

Medvedev broke in the opening game when Djokovic made a series of unforced errors with the lanky Russian holding him back.

The world number one tied for 2-2, but Medvedev stole his serve again to advance 4-3 with a splendid backhand cut at the net.

The Russian then held serve twice to pocket the first set when Djokovic came back long.

The Serb, however, turned the tables in the second set, going 3-1 when Medvedev buried a setback at the net.

Djokovic served and volleyed to save a break point at 5-3 and cut a second with a great serve. Medvedev set up a third with a spectacular block at the net, but the seeded first serve came back to the rescue.

Djokovic finally led the match to a decider with an ace on his third set point.

He broke 3-2 courtesy of three unforced errors by Medvedev and stole his opponent’s serve again to move up 5-2.

Serving for the match, Djokovic gave Medvedev too much space and the Russian retired, but his tank was empty and he gave up his serve in the next game.

(REUTERS)