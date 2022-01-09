Djokovic had not guaranteed access to Australia, the government says

The Australian government had not given tennis star Novak Djokovic an assurance that a medical exemption he said he had to enter Australia without a Covid-19 vaccination would be accepted, state lawyers said in a court application on Sunday.

The report before a court hearing on Monday was in defense of the government’s decision to ban entry to world-leading players due to his covid-19 vaccination status.

Djokovic hopes to win his 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open, starting in Melbourne on 17 January.

But instead of training, the Serbian player has been locked up in a hotel used by asylum seekers and questions the decision to cancel his visa after being stopped on arrival at Melbourne Airport early on Thursday.

The drama has shaken world tennis, caused tensions between Serbia and Australia and become a hotspot for opponents of vaccine mandates around the world.

A vocal opponent of the vaccine mandate, Djokovic had refused to disclose his vaccination status or the reason for seeking a medical exemption from Australia’s vaccination rules. But his legal team said in a report to the court on Saturday that the player had been granted an exemption because he had the virus in December.

Djokovic’s legal team said he had the necessary permits to enter Australia, including an assessment from the Home Office that a reply to his travel declaration form indicated that he met the conditions for quarantine-free arrival. The government disputed this.

“This is because there is no such thing as an assurance that a non-citizen will enter Australia. Rather, there are criteria and conditions for entry, and reasons for refusing or canceling a visa,” the government’s application states.

It said that the department’s e-mail was not a guarantee “that his so-called” medical exemption “would be accepted”, and his reply could be questioned and verified on his arrival.

The government also questioned Djokovic’s demand for a medical exemption because he had received Covid-19 and had recovered two weeks later.

“There is no indication that the applicant had ‘acute serious medical illness’ in December 2021. All he has said is that he tested positive for Covid-19. This is not the same thing,” the report states.

Australia says its health department informed tournament organizer Tennis Australia in November that a recent Covid-19 infection was not necessarily a reason for exceptions in the country, as it is elsewhere. Djokovic’s lawsuit says the Interior Ministry wrote to him this month to say he had met the requirements to enter the country.

Djokovic’s lawyers will have up to two hours to present their case from 10.00 (23.00 GMT on Sunday) on Monday, while the Ministry of Government will have two hours to present its defense from kl. 15. The case is being considered by the Federal Circuit and Family Court.

Tennis Australia

Tennis Australia’s CEO Craig Tiley said in his first media interview since the uprising that his organization had been talking to federal and government officials for months to ensure safe passage for players.

“First of all because there is (so) a lot of contradictory information all the time, every week we talked about domestic issues, we talked to all parts of the government to ensure that … we did the right thing and (followed) the right process with these exceptions, “Tiley told Channel Nine.

“The conflicting information, and the contradictory information we received, was due to the changing environment. We are in a challenging environment.”

Finance Minister Simon Birmingham, when asked about the matter on the TV channel Channel 9, said without directly referring to Djokovic that “there is a clear difference between visas and entry requirements” and “entry requirements … in addition to the visa conditions”.

Czech player Renata Voracova, who was detained at the same detention hotel as Djokovic and had her visa revoked after problems with her vaccine exemption, left the country without questioning her status, the Czech Foreign Ministry said.

The player has received strong support at home. Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Saturday that Djokovic had been given gluten-free food, tools for training and a SIM card to keep in touch with the outside world.

“It is a positive tone from the Australian side. The Serbian government is ready to provide all the necessary guarantees for Novak to enter Australia, the Serbian president is also involved,” Brnabic said.

(REUTERS)