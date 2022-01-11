Djokovic out of detention but Australia’s expulsion story is not over yet

Novak Djokovic woke up on Tuesday to his first morning outside immigration prison in Australia, almost a week after he flew into the country – and in an international rage over his covid-19 vaccination status.

But the world setter still faces the threat of being detained by the federal government for a second time and deported, despite Monday’s court decision overturning the government’s previous decision to suspend his visa.

Djokovic was back in training hours after winning that court challenge, thanked the judge who released him from immigration prison and said he was focused on trying to win a record-breaking 21st tennis major in next week’s Australian Open.

“I am happy and grateful that the judge revoked my visa waiver,” Djokovic wrote on Twitter, posting a photograph of himself in Melbourne Park court after a few chaotic days. “Despite everything that has happened, I want to stay and try to compete in the Australian Open.”

Djokovic’s difficult situation attracted international attention, created a political battle between Canberra and Belgrade and sparked heated debates on mandatory covid-19 vaccination policies.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s office said he spoke with Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic on Monday. Morrison’s office said the Australian leader had “declared our non-discriminatory border policy”, while Serbian media reported that Brnabic stressed the importance of Djokovic being able to prepare for the tournament. Both said they agreed to stay in touch on the issue.

John Alexander, a member of Morrison’s Liberal Party and former professional tennis player, said it would be a mistake for Immigration Minister Alex Hawke to use his discretionary powers to expel the Serbian player.

Doing so would “reduce” the status of the Australian Open, Alexander said.

“We had previously been the poor cousin to the four events,” he said. “We have a lot to do for ourselves, but we have to treat it carefully.”

Hawke’s office said late Monday that the minister was still considering whether to use his discretion under the Migration Act to revoke Djokovic’s visa for a second time. Spokesmen for the minister did not respond to calls for comment on Tuesday.

ATP, the governing body for men’s tennis, applauded the court ruling, saying the dispute was “harmful on all fronts, including for Novak’s well-being and preparations for the Australian Open.”

ATP said that the situation showed the need for a clearer understanding and communication of the rules. It said it strongly recommends all players get vaccinated and noted that 97% of the top 100 players are vaccinated.

Court decision

Referee Anthony Kelly said he overturned the decision to block Djokovic’s entry because the player had not been given enough time to respond.

Officials at Melbourne Airport, where Djokovic was detained when he landed late on Wednesday, had waived an agreement to give him until 8:30 a.m. to speak with Tennis Australia and lawyers, Kelly said.

Djokovic received the medical exemption because he suffered from covid-19 last month – the second time he had been infected. The player, who has long opposed mandatory vaccination, confirmed that he was unvaccinated.

Kelly’s judgment did not directly address the question of whether that exception was valid, a fact which the Government had questioned.

Australian Open

The Australian Open begins on January 17. Djokovic has won the tournament, one of tennis’ four Grand Slams, in the last three years and nine times in total.

Spain’s Rafa Nadal, who is split by 20 majors with Djokovic and Swiss Roger Federer, called the difficult structure of the tournament a “circus” and said the “fairest decision” had been made.

Nick Kyrgios said that while supporting vaccination, he felt “embarrassed as an Australian athlete to see what this guy has done for us and the sport. I simply do not think it’s right how we handle it.”

But former American player who became expert Pam Shriver warned on Twitter that the controversy may not be over: “If he plays, the bun will be deafening.”

Public opinion in Australia, which is fighting an Omicron wave of infections and where more than 90% of the adult population is double-vaccinated, has largely opposed the player.

The opposition in Melbourne, home of the Open, has been particularly loud after the city experienced the world’s longest cumulative lockdown.

“We have had to go through vaccination protocols and locks for such a long time and he swans in and does pretty much what he likes because he is the world’s best tennis player,” Keith Moore from Melbourne told Reuters.

Victoria’s Prime Minister Daniel Andrews, whose administration initially granted Djokovic an exemption, said the decision to detain him again rested with the federal government.

Andrew’s left-wing Victoria government and Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s Conservative administration have been pointing fingers at responsibility for the saga.

Under Australia’s federal system, states and territories can issue exemptions from vaccination requirements to enter their jurisdictions. However, the federal government controls international borders and may question such exceptions.

(REUTERS)