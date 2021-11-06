Djokovic secures world number one spot for record seventh time

Novak Djokovic gained some consolation by missing a Grand Slam sweep this year by being crowned world number one at the end of the season for a record seventh time on Saturday.

The 34-year-old Serbian had jointly held the record of six with Pete Sampras, but took absolute possession when he beat Pole Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-0, 7-6 (7/5) to reach the Masters final. from Paris.

Djokovic had taken a seven-week hiatus after Daniil Medvedev thwarted his dreams of a Grand Slam sweep in the US Open final in September.

However, the 20-time Grand Slam champion said on Friday that the main reason he returned this week was to seal the number one spot and break the record.

“It’s a dream for me, as Pete was my idol when I was a kid,” Djokovic said.

“Getting to this moment is not only my achievement, but that of my team, it is wonderful to be in this position.

“I’m very proud to finish number one and it’s a great match to do it. It was very close until the last point, but now I’m obviously a very happy man.”

Djokovic may be pleased to have denied Medvedev the world’s number one spot, although the Russian admitted his chances of defeating the Serb were slim.

The two could meet in Sunday’s final when incumbent Medvedev faces the man he beat in last year’s final, Alexander Zverev, in the second semi-final.

However, Zverev is on a roll and arrived in Paris having won his fifth title of the year in Vienna.

Hurkacz has had an outstanding season, winning the Miami Masters, reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals and qualifying for the season-ending ATP Finals on Friday.

The 24-year-old Pole could have crowned it all by beating Djokovic, but he admitted that the Serb only had that advantage when it came to big moments.

“Novak is a great player, a great competitor,” Hurkacz said.

“He’s super solid in the really important moments.

“His comeback is really amazing. So it puts a lot of pressure on you. I always have to fight for every point. It’s very, very intense.”

(AFP)