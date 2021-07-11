Djokovic takes Wimbledon title and binds Federer and Nadal with 20 Grand Slams

Novak Djokovic defeated Italian Matteo Berrettini 6-7(4) 6-4 6-4 6-3 to win his sixth Wimbledon title on Sunday.

His third consecutive win at the All England Club also earned the Serb a 20th Grand Slam title, equaling the men’s record of Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal of Spain.

After also winning the Australian Open and French Open in 2021, Djokovic has now completed the third leg on his way to achieving the Golden Slam. No man has ever won the four slams and an Olympic gold in the same year.

The 34-year-old, who entered the title race after beating Berrettini in both previous encounters, opened a 5-2 lead in the first set with an early break, but the Italian fought back to force a tiebreak he managed to obtain. first blood draw.

It was only the second set the Serb had lost in this year’s championships. He responded by racing to a 4-0 lead in the second set before leveling the game.

A single service stoppage in the third and two more breaks in the fourth were enough for Djokovic to close the game in front of a rowdy Center Court crowd, who continued to chant the Italian underdog’s name.

Djokovic sealed his place in the record books on his third match point when Berrettini’s backhand slice landed in the net.

(REUTERS)