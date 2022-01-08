Djokovic tested positive for Covid-19 in December, say lawyers in court papers

The tennis world Novak Djokovic suffered from Covid-19 last month but experienced no symptoms and had written permission from Australia’s immigration department before traveling to the country with a medical exemption from its vaccination rules, his lawyers said in a court report on Saturday.

Djokovic, who is in immigration prison in Australia after having his visa canceled on arrival on Thursday, returned his first positive coronavirus test on December 16, 2021, but 14 days later “he had not had a fever or respiratory symptoms on Covid-19 in the last 72 the hours “, it was stated in the notification.

On January 1, the Serbian sports star received a “document from the Interior Ministry (which) told Mr Djokovic that his” answer indicates (d) that (he met) the requirements for a quarantine-free arrival in Australia “, the documents added.

Djokovic, an outspoken critic of compulsory vaccination, has never revealed his own vaccination status. He is challenging his visa waiver in the Australian Federal Court in hopes of winning his 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open which starts on 17 January.

Australia’s tennis manager boasted in an internal video that was leaked on Saturday about his team’s “incredible job” despite a visa crisis that engulfed the men’s world-class Novak Djokovic.

“It’s a lot of finger-pointing going on … but I can assure you that our team has done an incredible job,” he said in a video published by the Sunday Herald Sun.

The head of Tennis Australia said his organization had chosen not to raise the issue publicly because of Djokovic’s lawsuit, but his team had done “everything they could”.

Tennis Australia has been accused of misleading players in a memo informing them that a recent Covid-19 infection was the reason for a temporary medical exemption from vaccination.

But the Australian government said the advice was only valid for Australian residents, not for foreign nationals trying to enter the country.

It added that the Minister of Health warned Tennis Australia of this in November.

Foreigners are still mostly banned from traveling to Australia, and those admitted must be fully vaccinated or have a medical exemption.

“Take a stand”

More than 100 fans and anti-vaccine protesters, who beat drums and chanted “Novak”, gathered in the drizzle outside the immigration facility in Melbourne on Saturday.

At an anti-vaccine meeting where hundreds of people attended another part of the city, some expressed support for Djokovic.

“I do not want to see my grandchildren vaccinated,” said Margaret Beacham, a 67-year-old former elementary school teacher.

“Novak is taking a stand and it is a worldwide opportunity for him to say something about vaccination status and how ridiculous it is.”

As much of the country tightened restrictions on fighting an Omicron variant-driven wave, the state of Victoria, of which Melbourne is the capital, posted a daily record of 51,356 cases on Saturday.

The center that houses Djokovic, officially known as an “alternative place of detention”, houses about 32 migrants trapped in Australia’s harsh immigration system, some for several years.

Prisoners are not allowed to leave the hotel and no one is allowed in or out except staff.

The five-story center became known last year when a fire forced migrants to be evacuated and larvae were allegedly found in the food.

Djokovic’s family has said the hotel is “dirty”.

“Political witch hunt”

Australian star Nick Kyrgios, who has quarreled with Djokovic before, praised him at a press conference last Saturday.

“If he gets to play the Australian Open, I do not want any bar from him. I think he will be pissed,” said Kyrgios in Sydney ahead of a warm-up tournament ahead of the Australian Open.

“You do not become such a great champion without being able to overcome such adversity.”

Djokovic’s father Srdjan told a crowd in Belgrade on Friday that his son was the victim of a “political witch hunt”.

His son’s detention has sparked international scrutiny, and the Serbian government is demanding explanations.

“Djokovic is not a criminal, terrorist or illegal migrant, but was treated in that way by the Australian authorities, which causes an understandable indignation among his fans and citizens in Serbia,” a statement from the Foreign Ministry said.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has defended revoking Djokovic’s visa.

“Rules are rules and there are no special cases,” he said.

Judge Anthony Kelly warned the star’s lawyers in a hearing on Thursday that justice would go at its own pace through all necessary appeals.

“The tail will not wave the dog here,” he said.

( Jowharwith REUTERS, AFP)