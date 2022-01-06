Djokovic wins temporary deportation after Australia’s visa is canceled

Tennis world Novak Djokovic won a temporary suspension in his expulsion from Australia on Thursday, but will spend the night in an immigration prison as he struggles to stay in the country.

The vaccine-skeptic Serb was detained at Melbourne’s Tullamarine airport after failing to “provide appropriate evidence” of double vaccination or a medical exemption needed to enter the country.

Djokovic entered Australia on Wednesday hoping to defend his Australian Open crown and seal an unbeaten 21st Grand Slam title.

Instead of welcoming a master, he was interrogated at the airport overnight before having his visa revoked and transferred to an immigration institution in Melbourne pending deportation.

Following an online emergency appeal, a judge ordered that the controversial star not be removed from Australia before Monday, as a final hearing is scheduled to begin.

With less than 10 days before the tournament, it is still far from clear that Djokovic will be able to play, even if he wins in court.

Judge Anthony Kelly warned that justice would go at its own pace through all the necessary appeals. “The tail will not wave the dog here,” he warned the star’s lawyers.

Wrong court

For months, there had been speculation as to whether Djokovic would play in the tournament on January 17-30, given Australia’s rigid border rules.

The 34-year-old has refused to reveal his vaccination status, but has previously expressed opposition to being stabbed. He has been hit by Covid-19 at least once.

Since this week, a jubilant Djokovic boasted on Instagram that he had received an unexpected medical exemption for playing.

This move sparked widespread protests in Australia, where many residents have not been able to travel or welcome families from abroad for the past two years.

Conservative Prime Minister Scott Morrison – under further pressure from sky-high numbers of Covid cases and the collapse of the once-excellent test system – defended revoking Djokovic’s visa at the last minute.

“Rules are rules and there are no special cases,” he said.

Officials did not say exactly what evidence Djokovic failed to present, but medical exceptions must be accompanied by details of a doctor’s consultation and clear reasons for not receiving the vaccine.

Rafael Nadal – who, like Djokovic and Roger Federer, has stuck to record 20 Grand Slam wins – said his rival must face the consequences of not being vaccinated.

“He made his own decisions, and everyone is free to make their own decisions, but then it has some consequences,” said the Spaniard.

But Djokovic’s treatment provoked outrage among his fans and a harsh wording from the Serbian president.

“What is not fair-play is the political witch-hunt (which is being carried out against Novak), in that everyone, including the Australian Prime Minister, pretends that the rules apply to everyone,” said President Aleksandar Vucic.

“He is a hero”

Djokovic is now believed to be at the Park Hotel, which the Australian government calls an “alternative place of detention”.

As word of his arrival spread, supporters, anti-vaccine advocates, refugee advocates and Serbian-flagged police arrived at the already controversial facility.

At least one pro-refugee protester was arrested in chaotic scenes as police tried to clear the area.

Veronica Michich said she was there to show support for Djokovic, whom she described as a beacon of hope for post-war Serbia.

“We see him as a hero. He put Serbia back on the map, because Serbia was always portrayed, we were the aggressors, we were the attackers.”

About 32 refugees and asylum seekers are currently being held at the Park Hotel, after being taken for medical treatment from detention facilities at sea.

Prisoners are not allowed to leave the hotel and no one is allowed in or out except staff.

The facility became notorious last year when a fire in the building forced refugees and asylum seekers to be evacuated, and larvae are said to have been found in the food.

In October, 21 men are said to have been affected by Covid at the facility, which has been the site of regular protests.

The arrested Mehdi Ali told AFP that Djokovic is his favorite tennis player and that he was sad about the prospect that the star would be kept there.

“The media will talk more about us, probably the whole world, which is so sad, just because Djokovic would be here for a few days,” he said.

Difficult questions

John Findley, an Australian immigration lawyer, said both the state and Djokovic would have to answer some difficult questions in court.

“If they see that he has provided false information, he must have a chance to respond to it,” Findley said.

Experts said the accusation could mean a three-year ban from applying for another Australian visa.

But Findley also said the visa revocation appeared to have come from “a social media outburst” and that the government would need to explain the legal bar that Djokovic failed to meet.

Tennis Australia’s CEO Craig Tiley said Djokovic had no special treatment and that only 26 of the approximately 3,000 players and support staff who traveled to Australia for the tournament had applied for vaccination exemptions. Only a handful had succeeded.

In the Serbian capital Belgrade, Djokovic’s father Srdjan led a demonstration along with a few hundred others in front of the country’s parliament.

“We do not call for violence … only for support” for Novak, Srdjan shouted into a megaphone, as the crowd waved Serbian flags and homemade signs, including a banner that read: “They are afraid of the best, stop corona fascism” .

(AFP)