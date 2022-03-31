Does this video show Ukrainian soldiers shooting Russian POWs?

A video was widely circulated online on March 27 that shows, according to his YouTube comment, Ukrainian soldiers shooting Russian prisoners of war in the legs. A team of France 24 monitors analyzed the video and were able to locate it. And despite some suggestions that the scene was staged, we found no evidence to question the veracity of the events featured in the video.

The video is 3 minutes and 38 seconds long. The photo shows men in military uniforms in white armbands lying on the ground with their hands tied behind their backs, apparently seriously injured. One of the men has a white cyst over his head.

The photographer reveals the man’s face in pain. At the end of the video, three other prisoners got out of a civilian vehicle. One of the men, who was wearing a blue armband, fired a pistol into the legs of these prisoners at close range. These guys fall to the ground and the video ends.

Commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhny claimed on March 27 that Russia was “filming and distributing theatrical videos” of the inhumane treatment of Russian prisoners of war with the aim of discrediting the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

However, Oleksiy Aristovich, an advisor to Volodymyr Zelensky, announced in an interview published on Telegram that the Ukrainian government will investigate the events described in this video. “I would like to remind our soldiers, civilians and our defense forces that mistreatment of prisoners of war is a war crime,” he added in a post on his Instagram account.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called for an investigation into these “brutal” photos on March 28.

If the video is real, the soldiers’ actions could violate the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War, adopted in 1949, which prohibits soldiers from mistreating prisoners of war during international armed conflict.

Video filmed near Kharkiv, Ukraine An online investigator suggested the possible geolocation of this video. A team of France 24 monitors were able to independently verify this localization, to ensure that the video was indeed filmed at a dairy in Malaya Rohan, a village less than 10 kilometers east of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city. The city of Kharkiv has been under siege by Russian forces since the start of the invasion on February 24.

Ukrainian forces recaptured the town of Malaya Rohan on March 28, according to AFP.

A building, a chimney and a tree allowed us to independently verify the scene of the accident. On the left, a screenshot from an amateur video. On the right, a Google Maps image of the scene. © Youtube / Google Maps Although we can locate the video, it is difficult to ascertain exactly when the video was captured. We know that the first time the video appeared on the internet was on March 27th.

In addition, there are no traces of snow on the ground or on nearby objects in the video. Weather records from Kharkiv indicate that the region was covered with snow between February 24 and March 11. Therefore, it is likely that the video was filmed sometime between March 11th and 27th.

The men wearing white and blue armbands in the video indicate that the video was taken during the current conflict, where Russian forces often identified themselves with white bands, while Ukrainians wore blue or yellow armbands.

Almost all of the men tied to the ground in this video wear white armbands, while the soldiers who mistreat and shoot them wear blue armbands.

Two screenshots from the video, showing the white armbands (shown in white) and blue armbands (shown in blue). © Youtube / Observers None of these elements, however, constitute evidence of the participation of Ukrainian soldiers in this incident. In fact, armbands could have been worn to represent the scene.

The interrogation of prisoners is carried out in Russian. According to the BBC, which asked a linguist to analyze the video, the blue-armed people’s accents were “in line with what you would expect of Russian-speaking Ukrainians”. The British channel also clarified that a man on the ground is accused of “the bombing of Kharkiv”.

On March 28, a pro-Ukrainian Twitter account posted a 10-second snippet of the video in higher quality. The caption to the post in Russian replied: “These guys deserve an Oscar! Do you remember the video with the shots in the legs? Here’s a recurring performance.”

Two days later, the same account posted a batch of edited clips of the video with the caption, “Are you ready for the details? Part 2”. It claims to show evidence of blank bullets, fake wounds, and actors to prove that the incident was orchestrated by the Russians to discredit the Ukrainian forces.

Screenshot of the video montage purporting to show this is a Russian disinformation. Here the text states that the man is injured in his left leg, but is holding his right. © Dirty_Snob There is no blood in the video and the men do not moan or scream after being shot. But according to experts interviewed by the BBC, this can happen: a lack of blood is sometimes a feature of a gunshot wound, especially in someone in shock, and men may not have cried because of the shock.

Ukrainian soldiers holding prisoners in the Kharkiv region Our colleagues at Checknews, the fact-checking unit of Libération, analyzed these videos. They found a video posted by soldiers of the Kraken unit, the armed wing of a Ukrainian extremist party linked to the Azov Battalion.

In a video posted on March 26 on the Telegram channel associated with Azov, we can see the fighting between Russians and Ukrainians in the Kharkiv region. Ukrainian soldiers were seen holding prisoners, and the PLO was able to locate at least one location where this fighting took place about 5 km from the Malaya Rohan dairy plant.