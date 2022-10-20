Does Ugandan President Museveni actually wish to be the “Karate Boy”? no.

Kenyan social media customers have circulated a video that they are saying exhibits the president of neighboring Uganda, Yoweri Museveni, making ridiculous strikes in martial arts. The video has been circulating since October 12. Nonetheless, it seems that the video is definitely a comic book sketch by which one of many actors seems.

In the event you solely have a minute, a video displaying Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni in his bathrobe and doing foolish martial arts strikes has racked up over 470,000 views.

The circulation of the video coincides with the escalation of tensions between the 2 nations after the Ugandan president’s son, who was additionally the commander of the armed forces, boasted that his military may “take Nairobi” in lower than two weeks.

Nonetheless, in case you do a reverse picture search on YouTube, you will see that the unique video – which is definitely a comic book sketch of a Ugandan comic who typically impersonates the Ugandan president.

Detailed fact-checking The low-quality video exhibits a person in an inappropriate bathrobe performing ridiculous karate strikes. The person additionally wears a white hat of the kind favored by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

The video has been broadly circulated on Kenyan social media over the previous few days by individuals making enjoyable of the Ugandan president. A preferred account shared it on October 12, with the caption, “That is the President of Uganda.” The video has already garnered greater than 470,000 views.

Over the previous week, Kenyan social media has been stuffed with movies mocking the Ugandan president, his authorities and his military.

The spate of content material mocking Ugandans got here on the heels of a scandal that erupted final week when the president’s son, who was additionally the military’s commander-in-chief, boasted on Twitter on October 9, “It will not take us, my military and me, two weeks to grab Nairobi.” Since then, his father has eliminated him from his place and he has apologized to Kenya.

Supply: Ugandan comedy video You’ll find the unique video in case you go to YouTube and kind within the key phrases “Museveni” and “Karate”. One of many first issues you’ll come throughout is that this video posted on April 9, 2022. The title “MPAMIRE THE KARATE KID PRESIDENT Ugandan Comedy 2022 HD” makes it very clear that the video is a parody.

That is what occurs after we seek for the key phrases “Museveni” and “Karate” on YouTube. © Observers The YouTube channel that posted the video belongs to “Instructor Mpamire”, the stage identify of a Ugandan comic named Herbert Mendo Ssegujja. Ssegujja is thought for his portrayal of the Ugandan president, he says in his autobiography.

The comic has posted a number of comparable sketches, together with one other video from 2020 on the identical subject titled “Grasp Mpamire as President Museveni teaches self-defense.”

The video, which exhibits the comic pretending to be the president attempting completely different martial arts, is of higher high quality than the video that has been circulating in current days, so it is extremely clear that the person within the video will not be the Ugandan president.

On the left, you possibly can see the Ugandan comic often called Instructor Mpamire within the infographic. The photograph on the appropriate exhibits the true president of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni. The video has been circulating on quite a lot of social media networks, and it’s typically tough to know if the video is being taken critically or shared as a joke. Even in Might of this 12 months, the video circulated on Twitter and TikTokin that doesn’t make it clear that the video is a comic book sketch.

The background of rigidity between Uganda and Kenya has led to a large unfold of false or deceptive content material on the Web. For instance, on October 10, a video clip displaying a paratrooper crashing right into a crowd of individuals started to unfold on Kenyan social media. The posts claimed that the incident befell in Uganda and social media customers had been fast to make jokes in regards to the Ugandan military. But it surely seems that the accident truly befell in Honduras.

>> READ MORE ON THE OBSERVERS: No, this video of a paratrooper aircraft crashing right into a stadium in Uganda was not filmed.