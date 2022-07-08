Dos Santos, former president of Angola, dies at 79

Former Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who dominated Africa’s second largest oil producer for practically 4 many years, has died on the age of 79, the Angolan presidency introduced on Friday.

The presidency stated that Dos Santos died at 11.10 am, Spanish time, on the Barcelona Teknon clinic, after a protracted battle with sickness.

The declaration acknowledged that dos Santos, who dominated Angola for practically 40 years from 1979, was “a statesman of nice historic scope who dominated … the Angolan nation throughout very tough occasions.”

Dos Santos has principally lived in Barcelona since stepping down in 2017, and has reportedly been present process remedy there for well being points.

Angola’s present head of state, Joao Lourenco, has declared 5 days of nationwide mourning from Friday, when the nation’s flag will fly at half-staff and public occasions are cancelled.

Considered one of Africa’s oldest serving leaders, dos Santos got here to energy 4 years after Angola gained independence from Portugal, and have become embroiled within the Chilly Conflict as a proxy battlefield. His rule was marked by a brutal practically three-decade civil warfare towards US-backed UNITA rebels and the following oil growth.

A shy however clever political employee, his political journey spanned to one-party Marxist rule within the post-colonial years and a democratic system of presidency adopted in 2008. He voluntarily resigned when his well being started to deteriorate.

In public, dos Santos was modest and even appeared shy at occasions. However he was a handyman behind the scenes.

He has stored a good grip on the seventeenth century presidential palace in Luanda, the Atlantic capital of the South African nation, by distributing Angola’s wealth amongst his military generals and political opponents to make sure their loyalty. He demoted anybody he believed was gaining a stage of recognition that might threaten his management.

Dos Santos’ biggest enemy for greater than twenty years was Jonas Savimbi, the chief of the UNITA rebels whose post-independence rebel fought within the jungle with the purpose of overthrowing dos Santos’ MPLA.

The Angolan strongman usually described himself as an unintended boss, who took over after the primary Angolan chief, Agostinho Neto, died throughout most cancers surgical procedure in 1979.

With Neto solely serving 4 years, and 37-year-old dos Santos thought-about a comparatively weak exterior candidate, few might have imagined that he would proceed to rule for simply 4 many years.

However dos Santos has confirmed to be a really sensible politician.

In 2003, dos Santos banished his occasion’s common secretary to a junior place as a result of he appeared too keen to switch him. Joao Lourenço must wait 14 years till he lastly will get his want to develop into the following president of Angola.

Humble roots, large ambitions Dos Santos was born on August 28, 1942 to immigrant dad and mom from the São Tomé archipelago, within the slum of Sampizanga in Luanda. His father was a building employee, and his mom was a maid.

However from a younger age, dos Santos had larger ambitions and joined the then fledgling MPLA.

Like lots of his fellow liberation fighters, he spent his early twenties in exile within the Republic of the Congo earlier than shifting to Baku in Azerbaijan, then a part of the Soviet Union, to review petroleum engineering. There he met his first spouse, Tatiana Kokanova, a Russian chess champion from whom he had his first and most well-known daughter – Isabel dos Santos.

By 1977 and Neto’s demise, dos Santos was amongst six senior MPLA members with the management shot. He gained partially as a result of he appeared the weakest candidate.

He recognized his inaugural handle because the tone chief for future public appearances, which lasted only one minute 54 seconds. Over the following 38 years, he would give fairly just a few interviews.

Oil growth fuels household fortunes Though his critics more and more view him as a dictator, his obvious willingness to compromise and stand by the outcomes of elections in 1992 as a part of a UN-negotiated peace course of would protect his occasion’s recognition.

Jonas Savimbi, the chief of UNITA that fought on the opposite facet of the civil warfare, refused to just accept the result of that election and despatched the exhausted nation again to warfare. When the Angolan military lastly succeeded in killing Savimbi, UNITA misplaced a lot of its help.

Between 2002 and 2014, with oil manufacturing rising together with rising costs, Angola’s economic system doubled in dimension by 10, from $12.4 billion to $126 billion.

Whereas little cash is pouring into the poor, these closest to dos Santos have develop into billionaires.

His eldest daughter Isabelle, in accordance with Forbes journal, turned the richest girl in Africa and the youngest billionaire with a fortune of about $ 3 billion. Since then, Forbes has dropped Isabel from the checklist of billionaires resulting from an asset freeze.

Isabel additionally turned chairman of the board of administrators of the state oil firm Sonangol, whereas her son José Filomeno headed a $5 billion sovereign wealth fund.

Dos Santos, who stated in a uncommon 2013 interview that he wish to be remembered as a “good patriot,” didn’t reply particularly to allegations that he had allowed corruption to unfold.

