In tonight’s version: Dozens of individuals have been killed and kidnapped by armed attackers in central Nigeria. Though organized mass raids are uncommon in Plateau State, it shares a border with Kaduna State which has seen an increase in robberies and kidnappings. Tunisia’s political disaster intensified as a whole bunch of protesters took to the streets. On demand we point out Nigerian industrial designer, Nifemi Marcus-Bello on the rising international demand for modern African design.