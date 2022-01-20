Dozens killed in clashes at religious rally in Liberia’s capital

A storm surge at a Christian prayer meeting in the Liberian capital Monrovia has killed at least 29 people, police said on Thursday, adding that the death toll could rise.

The disaster occurred on Wednesday night or in the early hours of Thursday morning, according to media in the West African country.

Police spokesman Moses Carter told AFP that the death toll was provisional and “could increase” because a number of people were in critical condition. He added that children were included among the dead.

Details of the incident remained scarce. Local media said the event was a Christian prayer service – known in Liberia as a “crusade” – held on a football field in New Kru Town, a working-class suburb of Monrovia.

Such gatherings usually bring together thousands of people in Liberia, a very religious country where a majority of the population of five million are Christians.

Pastor Abraham Kromah, a popular preacher, organized the two-day prayer event in New Kru Town and attracted large crowds, according to images circulating on social media.

Robbers using knives and machetes attacked the worshipers, local media reported, suggesting that this may have triggered the landslide.

Eyewitness Emmanuel Gray, 26, told AFP he heard “heavy noise” towards the end of the incident and saw several dead bodies.

Accidents and disasters are relatively common in Liberia.

A stampede at a similar prayer event in central Liberia in November 2021 killed two infants, and several others were hospitalized, according to local media.

Seventeen people were also reported missing after a shipwreck off the country’s coast in July last year.

And about 50 people died in a mine collapse in northwestern Liberia in May 2020.

Liberia, Africa’s oldest republic, is a poor country that is still recovering from civil wars between 1989 and 2003, which killed some 250,000 people.

It was also ravaged by the Ebola epidemic in West Africa in 2014-2016.

According to the World Bank, 44 percent of Liberia’s population lives on less than $ 1.9 a day.

>> Thousands march in Liberia to protest the economic crisis

The UN Human Development Index, a barometer of prosperity, places Liberia in 175th place out of 189 countries and territories.

(AFP)