Dozens killed in massive pre-dawn fire in overcrowded Burundi prison

A massive fire tore through an overcrowded prison in Burundi before dawn Tuesday, killing dozens of inmates and seriously injuring many more, the country’s vice president said.

Many inmates were still asleep at the time of the fire that destroyed parts of the facilities in Burundi’s political capital Gitega, witnesses said.

Vice President Prosper Bazombanza, who visited the scene of the tragedy with several high-ranking ministers, told reporters that 38 people were killed and 69 seriously injured.

The fire broke out around 4:00 am (0200 GMT). The Interior Ministry said on Twitter that it was caused by an electrical short circuit.

“We started shouting that they were going to burn us alive when we saw that the flames rose very high, but the police refused to open the doors of our barracks, saying ‘these are the orders we have received,'” said an inmate by phone. he told AFP.

“I don’t know how I escaped, but there are prisoners who were completely burned,” he said.

Those with the most severe burns were taken to hospital, some transported in police vans, while others with milder cases were treated at the scene, witnesses said.

Flames under control

Red Cross teams in Burundi were on the scene to tend to the victims, and the flames were now under control, witnesses said.

The nearly 100-year-old facility, the third largest in Burundi, housed several political prisoners in a high-security compound, and there was also a women’s wing.

In all, there were more than 1,500 inmates at the end of November, according to prison authority figures, well above its designed capacity of 400.

A large contingent of police and soldiers surrounded the site and prevented journalists from approaching or taking photos, witnesses said.

A police source said emergency services were late to the scene and a fire truck arrived just two hours after the fire started.

The same prison in Gitega, which is located in the heart of the small country, was hit by another fire in August, according to the Interior Ministry, which attributed it to an electrical short circuit.

No casualties from that incident were reported.

Chronic overcrowding is a problem in Burundi’s prisons, where there were a total of about 12,400 inmates living in accommodations designed for 4,200, according to October figures, despite a presidential amnesty in June that freed 5,000 inmates.

(AFP)