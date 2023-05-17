Dozens missing after Chinese fishing vessel capsizes in the Indian Ocean

A Chinese fishing vessel carrying 17 Chinese, 17 Indonesian, and five Filipino sailors has capsized in the central Indian Ocean, as per state media reports released on Wednesday. The multinational search and rescue operation is currently underway to find and rescue the missing crew members of Lu Peng Yuan Yu 028. Premier Li Qiang urged relevant ministries to establish robust safety measures for sea-bound fishing operations. The capsized boat belongs to one of China’s principal state-run fishing companies, Penglai Jinglu Fishery Co. Overfishing has prompted the Chinese fishermen to sail further afield, resulting in a slew of maritime disputes and accidents.