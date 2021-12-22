Dozens missing after landslide at jade mine in northern Myanmar

Dozens of people are feared missing after a landslide early Wednesday morning at a jade mine in northern Myanmar, according to a civil society group and media reports.

The landslide in the Hpakant area of ​​Kachin state occurred around 4 a.m. (2130 GMT Tuesday) and about 80 people were feared to have been washed into a lake by mining waste, an official with the Kachin Network Development said. Foundation.

“Authorities arrived at the scene around 7 am and are conducting the search,” Dashi Naw Lawn, an official with the civil society group, said by phone, adding that so far no bodies have been found.

The Mizzima news portal and the Khit Thit media also reported that dozens of people appeared to be missing in the incident in Hpakant, which is the center of Myanmar’s secret jade industry. In another landslide last weekend, the media reported that at least six people were killed.

Deadly landslides and other accidents are common in Hpakant’s poorly regulated mines, attracting impoverished workers from all over Myanmar in search of gems, mainly for export to China.

Economic pressures due to the COVID-19 pandemic have drawn more migrants to the jade mines even as conflict has erupted since Myanmar’s military took power in a coup in February.

The ousted government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi had vowed to clean up the industry when it took power in 2016, but activists say little has changed.

In July last year, more than 170 people, many of them migrants, died in one of the worst disasters in Hpakant after mining waste collapsed into a lake.

Myanmar produces 90% of the world’s jade. Most come from Hpakant, where rights groups say mining companies with ties to military elites and armed ethnic groups earn billions of dollars a year.

