Dozens of dead and at least 100 injured after the explosion of a fuel tanker in the capital of Sierra Leone

Ninety-one people were killed and more than 100 injured in Sierra Leone’s capital on Friday when a fuel tanker exploded after a collision, the central morgue and local authorities said.

The government has not yet confirmed the death toll, but the manager of the state’s central morgue in Freetown said it had received 91 bodies after the blast.

Another 100 victims have been admitted for treatment at hospitals and clinics in the capital, Deputy Health Minister Amara Jambai told Reuters.

Among the victims were people who had flocked to collect fuel leaking from the damaged vehicle, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, mayor of the port city, initially said in a Facebook post that was later edited to remove the reference.

“We have so many victims, burned corpses,” said Brima Bureh Sesay, director of the National Agency for Disaster Management, in a video of the scene shared online. “It’s a terrible, terrible accident.”

Images shared widely online showed several severely burned victims lying in the streets as fires raged in nearby shops and homes. Reuters could not immediately verify the images.

Tank truck accidents in sub-Saharan Africa have previously killed dozens of people who gathered at the site to collect spilled fuel and were hit by secondary explosions.

In 2019, a tanker explosion in eastern Tanzania killed 85 people, while around 50 people died in a similar disaster in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2018.

The mayor said the extent of the damage in Freetown was not yet clear, adding that police and their deputy were on site to assist disaster management officials.

“My condolences to the families who have lost loved ones and those who have been mutilated as a result,” President Julius Maada Bio tweeted.

“My Government will do everything possible to support the affected families.”

(REUTERS)