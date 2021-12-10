Dozens of migrants killed in truck accident in southern Mexico

At least 53 migrants, mostly Central American, were killed when the truck carrying them overturned in southern Mexico on Thursday, in one of the worst accidents ever to happen to people who risk their lives to reach the US border. United.

The accident occurred when the truck collided on a sharp curve on the outskirts of the city of Tuxtla Gutiérrez in Chiapas state, said Luis Manuel García, head of Chiapas’ civil protection agency.

Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office estimated the death toll at 53.

A Reuters witness heard desperate screams and sobs from survivors as Mexican officials rushed to the scene.

Reuters images show a white trailer overturned on its side on a road, with some people lying on tarps on the ground to receive medical attention. The images also show rows of what appear to be the bodies of the accident victims wrapped in white cloth.

A video of the aftermath broadcast on social media showed a woman with a crying child on her lap, both bathed in blood. Another video showed a man huddled in pain inside the destroyed trailer, barely moving as helpers removed the bodies.

The fatalities included men, women and children, said Civil Protection of Chiapas.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Twitter expressed his regret over the “very painful” incident.

I deeply regret the tragedy caused by the overturning of a trailer in Chiapas carrying Central American migrants. It is very painful. I hug the families of the victims.

– Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) December 10, 2021

The accident also injured several dozen people, who were taken to hospitals in the area, authorities said.

Migrants fleeing poverty and violence in Central America often cross Mexico to reach the United States border, sometimes crowding into large trucks organized by smugglers in extremely dangerous conditions.

“This shows us that irregular migration is not the best way,” Kevin López, spokesman for the Guatemalan presidency, told Milenio television.

He did not know how many Guatemalan victims there were.

El Salvador’s Foreign Minister Alexandra Hill said her government was working to see if Salvadorans had died.

Mexico’s National Migration Institute said it would offer accommodation and humanitarian visas to survivors, and Chiapas Governor Rutilio Escandón said those responsible for the accident would be held accountable.

Officials in Mexico routinely come across migrants packed into trailers, including 600 people who were found hiding in the back of two trucks in eastern Mexico last month.

Mexican authorities in Chiapas have tried to persuade migrants not to form caravans to walk the thousands of miles to the US border and have begun transporting people from the southern city of Tapachula to other regions of the country.

The administration of US President Joe Biden has also urged migrants not to leave their home countries for the United States.

Critics have said that the stricter policies lead migrants to seek out human smugglers, putting their lives at risk.

“(The authorities) generate a smuggling migration that generates billions of dollars in profits,” said migrant activist Rubén Figueroa.

(REUTERS)