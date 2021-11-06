Dozens of nations pledge to safeguard nature amid past failures

Dozens of nations pledged on Saturday to do more to protect nature and reform agriculture at the UN COP26 climate talks, amid doubts about past failures.

Agriculture, deforestation and other land use changes account for about a quarter of humanity’s greenhouse gas emissions that warm the planet, making reforms vital to safeguarding nature and feeding a growing world population without stoking global warming.

“Nature and climate are interrelated, and both our people and our environment face the very real impacts of rising temperatures,” Alok Sharma, UK chairman of the Glasgow Summit, told a news conference.

He said that 70% of tropical corals, which are fish farms, would be lost if temperatures rise 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times.

“If we get to two degrees, everyone is gone,” he added.

Temperatures have already risen by almost 1.2 ° C and the main goal of the Glasgow negotiations is to keep alive hopes of limiting warming to 1.5 ° C, the toughest target set by nearly 200 nations in the climate agreement of Paris 2015.

Britain said 45 nations pledged to safeguard nature on Saturday, including the United States, Japan, Germany, India, Indonesia, Morocco, Vietnam, the Philippines, Gabon, Ethiopia, Ghana and Uruguay.

Sharma said the pledges included $ 4 billion in public sector investments that would help drive innovation, such as the development of crops resistant to droughts, floods and heat waves that could benefit “hundreds of millions of farmers.”

Activists said the changes needed in agriculture to curb emissions and protect food security should get a bigger stake in the global spotlight.

‘Sexy’ farming

“We need to shine a light on climate justice, and we must make food and agriculture attractive,” said Idris Elba, a British actor and goodwill ambassador for the UN International Fund for Agricultural Development.

Vanessa Nakate, 24, a climate justice advocate from Uganda, warned that in her country, “we are seeing farms collapse”, with floods, droughts, heat waves and locust swarms making hunger more generalized.

Among Saturday’s pledges, Canada said it would allocate about $ 1 billion, of the $ 5.3 billion previously pledged for climate finance, to “nature-based climate solutions” in developing countries over the next five years. .

Britain said it would give a 500 million pound ($ 675 million) push to protect more than 5 million hectares, equivalent to more than 3.5 million football fields, of rainforests in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Nations like Peru and Cameroon said they would increase support for small farmers, while Nepal and Madagascar said they would join forces to protect at least 30% of the planet’s land and oceans by 2030.

But other similar earlier promises have fallen short.

A UN report last year found that the world had failed to fully meet any of the 20 global goals it set in 2010 to protect biodiversity.

Those ranged from phasing out harmful agricultural subsidies to limiting forest loss and raising sufficient funds for developing nations.

British officials said there was hope that the Glasgow promises were different. They pointed to plans to keep track of promises, as well as promises of cash and innovative technologies, such as high-yielding, drought-resistant crops.

Britain said 28 countries that are major consumers of deforestation-linked commodities such as beef, soybeans, palm oil and cocoa have joined a Forest, Agriculture and Commodity Trade roadmap. (FACT) launched in February of this year.

FACT says it promotes sustainable land use as a step to unlock investment, create jobs, and protect forest livelihoods.

“The next challenge is to move from bold statements to real implementation,” said Yadvinder Malhi, professor of ecosystem science at the University of Oxford.

Britain made headlines this week by announcing a series of new alliances, including one from more than 40 countries to phase out coal and another from major investors with $ 130 trillion at their disposal to boost the green economy.

“Important as these announcements may be, they are not legally binding,” said Mohamed Adow, director of Power Shift Africa, a Kenya-based group of climate and energy experts.

(REUTERS)