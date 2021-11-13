Dozens of prisoners killed in the latest prison riot in Ecuador

Fierce clashes have left 68 inmates dead in an Ecuador prison, police said Saturday, in the latest riots at a Guayaquil jail that was the scene of a September riot that killed 119 prisoners.

“According to preliminary information, some 68 prisoners died and another 25 were injured,” wrote the Ecuadorian Prosecutor’s Office on Twitter.

The riots began around 7:00 pm on Friday (0000 GMT) when inmates tried to enter a section of the jail, shooting and using explosives, and police moved to contain the riots.

“These events are the result of a territorial dispute between criminal gangs within the penitentiary,” said Police Commander General Tannya Varela.

Varela had previously told reporters that 58 people died.

An intervention by the police to try to restore order “saved lives,” added Pablo Arosemena, governor of the Guayas province, whose capital is Guayaquil.

Arosemena condemned “the level of savagery, the level of inhumanity” of the inmates who participated in the attack.

Pile of bodies

Police officers in riot gear were seen climbing the bloodstained prison walls, while the body of an inmate in orange prison overalls lay on the roof of the jail surrounded by barbed wire.

Meanwhile, dozens of people gathered outside the prison gates, crying and trying to learn the fate of their relatives inside.

Images posted on social media, the authenticity of which has not been confirmed by authorities, showed a heap of listless bodies in a prison night yard consumed by flames as inmates nearby beat the bodies with sticks.

More than 300 inmates have been killed this year in Ecuador’s criminal detention system, where thousands of inmates linked to drug gangs face violent clashes that often escalate into riots.

The September riots were one of the worst prison massacres in Latin American history, and the latest deadly violence in Guayaquil only reaffirmed the shattered state of Ecuador’s prisons.

Rival narcotics gangs have been waging a bloody dispute at Guayas Prison 1, a facility that was designed for 5,300 inmates but houses 8,500, 60 percent more than capacity.

But even after a crackdown in the wake of the Sept. 28 tragedy that killed 119, unrest has persisted, with at least 15 more inmates dying before Friday’s deadly outbreak of violence.

Two weeks after the September disaster, the country’s president, Guillermo Lasso, declared a state of emergency for 60 days in an attempt to tame the growing drug-related unrest in Ecuador.

He also appointed a new defense minister in part to address the massive prison crisis.

Violence has skyrocketed in recent months in Ecuador, whose economy is ailing. Between January and October this year, the country recorded nearly 1,900 homicides, compared to about 1,400 in all of 2020, according to the government.

(AFP)