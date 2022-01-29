DR Congo court sentences 51 in trial for murder of UN experts in 2017

A military court in the Democratic Republic of Congo sentenced 51 people to death on Saturday, several in absentia, in a mass trial over the murder of two UN experts in 2017 in a troubled central region.

The death penalty is often pronounced in murder cases in the DRC, but is routinely converted into life imprisonment since the country declared a moratorium on executions in 2003.

Dozens of people have been on trial for more than four years for a murder that shook diplomats and the aid community, although key questions about the episode remain unanswered.

Michael Sharp, an American, and Zaida Catalan, a Swedish-Chilean, disappeared while investigating violence in the Kasai region after being hired to do so by the UN.

They investigated mass graves linked to a bloody conflict that had flared up between the government and a local group.

Their bodies were found in a village on March 28, 2017, 16 days after they disappeared. Catalan had been beheaded.

Riots in the Kasai region had erupted in 2016, triggered by the killing of a local traditional leader, Kamuina Nsapu, by security forces.

Around 3,400 people were killed and tens of thousands of people fled their homes before the conflict broke out in mid-2017.

Prosecutors at the military court in Kananga had demanded the death penalty against 51 of the 54 accused, of whom 22 are on the run and are on trial in absentia.

The number of charges ranged from “terrorism” and “murder” to “participation in an insurrectionary movement” and “war crime by mutilation”.

According to the official version of events, pro-Kamuina Nsapu militiamen executed the couple on March 12, 2017, the day they disappeared.

But in June 2017, a report submitted to the UN Security Council described the killings as a “deliberate set-up” in which members of state security may have been involved.

>> RFI investigation finds that killed UN experts “intentionally misled” in DR Congo

During the trial, prosecutors suggested that the militiamen had carried out the killings in retaliation for the UN, which the sect accused of failing to prevent attacks on them by the army.

If so, those alleged to have ordered the act were not identified throughout the marathon negotiations.

Among the main accused was a colonel, Jean de Dieu Mambweni, who according to the prosecutor cooperated with the militiamen and provided them with ammunition. He has denied the allegations and his lawyers say the trial is a blunder.

Mambweni was among those originally sentenced to death, but was instead sentenced to only 10 years in prison for “disobeying orders and failure to help a person in danger”. His defense team said he would appeal the verdict.

Two more prisoners were acquitted, including a journalist.

Saturday’s verdict can be appealed to the High Military Court in Kinshasa, the capital of the DRC.

(AFP)