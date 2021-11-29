DRC ‘authorizes’ Ugandan troops to hunt down rebel group on its soil

The Democratic Republic of the Congo will allow the armed forces of neighboring Uganda to enter its territory to pursue rebels accused of massacres in the region, sources told AFP on Sunday.

The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), the deadliest of the armed groups operating in the mineral-rich eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, has been accused of dozens of attacks.

“President (Felix) Tshisekedi has already raised the option of allowing Ugandan troops to enter Congolese territory to pursue ADF terrorists together with UN troops,” a presidential adviser told AFP on condition of anonymity.

“But Ugandan troops will not cross the border tonight or tomorrow. All procedures must first be respected, especially with regard to parliament and the military command of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, ”he said.

Antipas Mbusa Nyamuisi, a local spokesman for the Nande ethnic group, told AFP that the Uganda People’s Defense Force received a “formal” green light to pursue ADF fighters on Congolese soil.

A European diplomat confirmed the news and told AFP: “We have been informed through our usual channels that President Tshisekedi has authorized Ugandan troops to cross the border to fight the ADF.”

According to two diplomatic sources in Kampala, Ugandan forces are already preparing to deploy in eastern DRC to fight the ADF.

Popular support

“Congolese and Ugandan officials are already working every day in the Joint Operations Center created for the exchange of intelligence,” a Congolese government source told AFP.

“We are happy because President Felix Tshisekedi has kept his word, listening to the point of view of more than 80 percent of the population of Beni and its surroundings, direct victims of the ADF exactions and massacres,” he said, adding that the operation would be just a “temporary” response.

The two eastern provinces of North Kivu and Ituri have been under a “state of siege” since May, in an attempt to intensify a military offensive against the rebels, with soldiers replacing public officials in key positions.

The head of the human rights group Asadho, Jean-Claude Katende, said that the move to allow the entry of Ugandan troops was “an admission of failure” of the state of siege.

The ADF began in the 1990s as a coalition of Ugandan armed groups, the largest of which was made up of Muslims, who opposed the President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni.

The ADF, which the United States has formally linked to the Islamic State (IS) group, moved to the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1995 and established itself in the Rwenzori Mountains in North Kivu.

In April 2019, IS started claiming some ADF attacks on social media, presenting the group as its regional branch.

The decision to allow Ugandan troops into the country does not sit well with many Congolese who resent the role played by their Ugandan and Rwandan neighbors over the past nearly 30 years.

“If Ugandan troops enter the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda will also send its own troops to our territory,” said Augustin Kambale, a Beni resident. “And my fear is to see the two countries settling accounts again in our territory.”

After 25 years of massive crimes and looting of our resources by our neighbors, the authorization of the president to the UPDF and the militia. cooperative. w / RDF is unacceptable. Not the arsonists / firemen, the same mistakes will produce the same tragic effects. Rise up Congolese, nation in danger! https://t.co/UTju99N1iG

– Denis Mukwege (@DenisMukwege) November 28, 2021

Rwandan and Ugandan regular forces fought with light and heavy weapons in Kisangani, a major mining center in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2000, leaving several dozen dead and hundreds injured.

UN agencies and humanitarian groups have regularly accused Uganda and Rwanda of backing armed groups operating in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Uganda blamed the ADF for at least two suicide bombings in November, and in early October Rwanda said it had arrested 13 ADF militants who it said were planning attacks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

(AFP)