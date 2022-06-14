DRC condemns Rwanda for ‘supporting’ M23 rebels as group seizes border city

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on Tuesday condemned its neighbor Rwanda for “supporting, financing and arming” the M23 insurgent group that has seized an vital buying and selling middle close to the Ugandan border.

“We’ll defend each centimeter of our territory,” added an announcement from the Congolese Ministry of Communications, which got here a day after the M23 rebels seized the city of Bunagana in East North Kivu province.

The assertion cited the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Denis Mukwege, who was quoted as saying that Congo was a sufferer of aggression, by the March 23 Motion, “whose assist for Rwanda has been recognized to all for many years.”

On Monday, the Congolese military stated Rwandan forces have been occupying Bunagana, accusing it of an “invasion”.

Kigali denies these accusations.

The Ministry of Communications assertion added that Belgian Prime Minister Alexandre de Croo, who visited the nation final week, stated that Congo had “the best to demand our neighbors respect our territory.”

“The Authorities of the Democratic Republic of the Congo condemns the participation of the Rwandan authorities in supporting, financing and arming this rebel.”

The ministry stated Belgium’s King Philippe and the worldwide neighborhood had an “vital position” in establishing a regional dialogue that may result in “the easing of tensions and the peaceable decision of the battle.”

Accompany Philippe de Croo throughout a historic six-day go to to the previous Belgian colony final week.

The Queen’s journey ended with a go to to Mukwege Hospital in South Kivu province, an japanese area that has been suffering from armed teams for practically 30 years, the place Mukwege has labored to assist rape victims.

M23 resumed preventing in late 2021, after defeating a principally Tutsi rebel in 2013, saying Kinshasa had reneged on an settlement below which its fighters can be built-in into the military.

Combating within the east between the M23 rebels and the military has intensified in latest weeks.

(AFP)