DRC President Felix Tshisekedi accuses Rwanda of supporting the rebels

The President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Felix Tshisekedi, stated Sunday that there’s “little doubt” that Rwanda helps a insurrection on its territory, however insisted that he’s nonetheless searching for peaceable relations with Kigali.

His feedback had been simply the most recent change towards the backdrop of a resurgence of the March twenty third Motion rebels energetic within the east of the nation, close to the border with Rwanda.

“I’ve at all times insisted that you must construct bridges as a substitute of partitions,” Tshisekedi stated in his first public feedback concerning the rising disaster between the 2 nations.

“Sadly, right this moment we’re the place we are actually.”

He added that the DRC’s neighbors shouldn’t confuse its need for peace with weak spot.

“This isn’t a possibility for the neighbors to come back and provoke us,” he stated.

“I hope that Rwanda has realized this lesson, as a result of, right this moment, it’s clear, there isn’t any doubt that Rwanda supported the March 23 Motion to come back and assault the Democratic Republic of the Congo.”

Tshisekedi was talking whereas visiting Congo-Brazzaville, Kinshasa’s western neighbor, for talks with President Denis Sassou Nguesso.

Kinshasa accused Rwanda of supporting the March 23 rebels, who’ve been concerned in a collection of clashes with the military because the finish of Might, allegations Kigali denied.

Kinshasa has suspended RwandAir flights between the 2 nations and summoned the Rwandan ambassador to warn him of the nation’s scenario.

Relations between the DRC and Rwanda have been strained because the Rwandan Hutus accused of killing Tutsis throughout the 1994 Rwandan genocide have arrived en masse in jap DRC.

The connection started to thaw after Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi took workplace in 2019, however a latest resurgence of M23 violence has reignited regional tensions.

Each the African Union and the United Nations have referred to as for calm.

M23 fighters captured Goma in 2012 earlier than the military expelled them from town and crushed their insurrection.

Nevertheless, the militia took up arms once more in late 2021 after the federal government was accused of failing to honor a 2009 settlement that anticipated its fighters to be built-in into the military.

